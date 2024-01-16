Niecy Nash's Relationship Advice Proves Her Marriage to Jessica Betts Is Spicy as Ever

Watch : Niecy Nash Betts’ Secret to a Successful Marriage: ‘Skinny Dip Often’

Niecy Nash-Betts isn't afraid to get a little naughty.

In fact, the Reno 911! star doled out some spicy marriage advice while walking the red carpet with wife Jessica Betts at the postponed 2023 Emmys on Jan. 15. (Click here to see all celebrity arrivals.)

Chatting with Live From E!: Emmy's Heather McMahan outside of the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, Niecy said the secret to the a good relationship is to "skinny dip often and drink lots of champagne."

However, the 53-year-old—who tied the knot with Jessica in 2020—noted that she and her wife do enjoy a quiet night in front of the TV as well.

"We go old school and watch the classics," Niecy explained, listing All in the Family and Archie Bunker's Place as some of her favorites. Meanwhile, Jessica, who the Claws actress lovingly described as her "center of gravity," shared that the two have also been watching The Morning Show.