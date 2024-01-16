Exclusive

Niecy Nash's Relationship Advice Proves Her Marriage to Jessica Betts Is Spicy as Ever

Niecy Nash-Betts had the most iconic relationship advice for couples when she walked the red carpet with wife Jessica Betts at the 2023 Emmy Awards at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15.

Watch: Niecy Nash Betts’ Secret to a Successful Marriage: ‘Skinny Dip Often’

Niecy Nash-Betts isn't afraid to get a little naughty.

In fact, the Reno 911! star doled out some spicy marriage advice while walking the red carpet with wife Jessica Betts at the postponed 2023 Emmys on Jan. 15. (Click here to see all celebrity arrivals.)

Chatting with Live From E!: Emmy's Heather McMahan outside of the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, Niecy said the secret to the a good relationship is to "skinny dip often and drink lots of champagne."

However, the 53-year-old—who tied the knot with Jessica in 2020—noted that she and her wife do enjoy a quiet night in front of the TV as well. 

"We go old school and watch the classics," Niecy explained, listing All in the Family and Archie Bunker's Place as some of her favorites. Meanwhile, Jessica, who the Claws actress lovingly described as her "center of gravity," shared that the two have also been watching The Morning Show.

 

Niecy headed into the Emmys with a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (Click here for the full list of nominees.)

 

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

For the award show, which was pushed back from September due to the actors' and writers' strike, Niecy wore a custom black gown from custom Greta Constantine.

She said of her fashion choice, "I wanted to evoke romance and old Hollywood."

As for Jessica, the singer joked that she opted for cheetah print because she was "feeling animalistic."

To which Niecy quipped with a smirk, "Wait a minute, you already bought the cow!"

See Niecy and Jessica—as well as more celeb—at the Emmys below:

