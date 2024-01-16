Just Lay Here and Enjoy This Epic Grey's Anatomy Reunion at the 2023 Emmy Awards

Watch : 2023 Emmys: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

This award show moment will have you saying, "Pick me. Choose me. Love me."

After all, we'd do anything to be a part of this Grey's Anatomy reunion at the 2023 Emmy Awards. Stars Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers and James Pickens Jr. found themselves once again on the frontlines together, except this time instead of saving lives they were serving up awards. (See every Emmys winner here.)

"When the first episode of Grey's Anatomy aired in March of 2005," said Ellen, presenting the trophy to Black Bird's Paul Walter Hauser for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie, "I'm not sure Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships."

And, yes, acknowledged Katherine, "There have been some changes over the years. But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fanbase."