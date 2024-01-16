Just Lay Here and Enjoy This Epic Grey's Anatomy Reunion at the 2023 Emmy Awards

This award show moment will have you saying, "Pick me. Choose me. Love me."
After all, we'd do anything to be a part of this Grey's Anatomy reunion at the 2023 Emmy Awards. Stars Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers and James Pickens Jr. found themselves once again on the frontlines together, except this time instead of saving lives they were serving up awards. (See every Emmys winner here.)
"When the first episode of Grey's Anatomy aired in March of 2005," said Ellen, presenting the trophy to Black Bird's Paul Walter Hauser for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie, "I'm not sure Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships."
And, yes, acknowledged Katherine, "There have been some changes over the years. But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fanbase."
Because while Ellen, Chandra and James are still scrubbing into the series nearly 20 years after its debut, for some the Emmys reunion came years after their exit.
Katherine left her role as Izzie Stevens during season 6, Justin's Alex Karev made his exit during season 16 and Ellen officially left Meredith Grey behind in season 19 last year, after 18 years working in the leading role, though she remains involved as an executive producer for the series, and will continue to lend her voice for voiceovers.
But though this particular chapter seems to be coming to a close for the iconic Dr. Grey, it doesn't mean Ellen—or show creator Rhimes—has closed the entire book on her character.
"Having Ellen leave was heartbreaking for everybody, but also knowing that she could come back anytime was also important for me," Shonda told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It was a little of a heartbreaking moment, but it was also a moment—for me—that she's not gone because she's coming back. I don't think of her as gone from the show, she's still doing the voiceovers, she's still there."
And indeed, there she was alongside her former coworkers once again at the 2023 Emmys.
