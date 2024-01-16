Just Lay Here and Enjoy This Epic Grey's Anatomy Reunion at the 2023 Emmy Awards

The cast of Grey's Anatomy, including stars Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers and Chandra Wilson, had an epic reunion presenting at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Jan 16, 2024 2:54 AMTags
TVAwards 2024Grey's AnatomyKatherine HeiglEmmysChandra WilsonEllen PompeoCelebrities
Watch: 2023 Emmys: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

This award show moment will have you saying, "Pick me. Choose me. Love me."

After all, we'd do anything to be a part of this Grey's Anatomy reunion at the 2023 Emmy Awards. Stars Ellen PompeoKatherine HeiglChandra Wilson, Justin Chambers and James Pickens Jr. found themselves once again on the frontlines together, except this time instead of saving lives they were serving up awards. (See every Emmys winner here.)

"When the first episode of Grey's Anatomy aired in March of 2005," said Ellen, presenting the trophy to Black Bird's Paul Walter Hauser for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie, "I'm not sure Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships." 

And, yes, acknowledged Katherine, "There have been some changes over the years. But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fanbase."

photos
See the Winners of the 2023 Emmys

Because while Ellen, Chandra and James are still scrubbing into the series nearly 20 years after its debut, for some the Emmys reunion came years after their exit.

Katherine left her role as Izzie Stevens during season 6, Justin's Alex Karev made his exit during season 16 and Ellen officially left Meredith Grey behind in season 19 last year, after 18 years working in the leading role, though she remains involved as an executive producer for the series, and will continue to lend her voice for voiceovers.

But though this particular chapter seems to be coming to a close for the iconic Dr. Grey, it doesn't mean Ellen—or show creator Rhimes—has closed the entire book on her character.

Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty)

"Having Ellen leave was heartbreaking for everybody, but also knowing that she could come back anytime was also important for me," Shonda told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It was a little of a heartbreaking moment, but it was also a moment—for me—that she's not gone because she's coming back. I don't think of her as gone from the show, she's still doing the voiceovers, she's still there."

Trending Stories

1

Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

2

How a Reality Star Stole the Spotlight As a Green Goblin at the Emmys

3

Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys 2023 Amid MS Battle

And indeed, there she was alongside her former coworkers once again at the 2023 Emmys. 

And they're not the only cast that has enjoyed time back together at this year's ceremony: Keep reading to see all the epic reunions this award season.

Monica Schipper / Staff (Getty)

SNL Wekend Update's Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

Emmy Awards

Monica Schipper / Staff (Getty)

Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl and James Pickens

Emmy Awards

Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito

Emmy Awards

Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty)

Martin's Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II

Emmy Awards

Monica Schipper / Staff (Getty)

Community's Ken Jeong & Joel McHale

Emmy Awards

Monica Schipper / Staff (Getty)

The Soprano's Lorraine Bracco & Michael Imperioli

Emmy Awards

Jay L. Clendenin / Contributor (Getty)

Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, James Lance and Billy Harris

Emmy Awards

Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty)

Cheers' Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt

Emmy Awards

Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Ozark's Julia Garner and Jason Bateman

Golden Globes

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Suits' Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht

Golden Globes

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Friends' and The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Golden Globes

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

 Mamma Mia's Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep

Golden Globes

Todd Williamson/CBS

The Hunger Games' Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz

Golden Globes

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and Martin Short

Golden Globes

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

The Devil Wears Prada's Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt

Golden Globes

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Abbott Elementary's Janelle James and Tyler James Williams

Golden Globes

Alberto Rodriguez/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis

Golden Globes

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barbie's Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig and Ariana Greenblatt

Golden Globes

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Abbott Elementary's Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter

Golden Globes

Trending Stories

1

Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

2

How a Reality Star Stole the Spotlight As a Green Goblin at the Emmys

3

Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys 2023 Amid MS Battle

4

Emmys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

5

Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue