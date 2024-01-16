Why Christina Applegate Joked That Emmys Crowd Was "Shaming" Her

Watch : 2023 Emmys: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

Christina Applegate's got jokes.

In fact, the Anchorman actress—who is battling multiple sclerosis—couldn't help but to crack a few self-deprecating ones after she was warmly welcomed on stage at the 2023 Emmys with a standing ovation.

"You're totally shaming me with disability by standing up," she quipped to the crowd. "It's fine."

Clad in a red velvet gown with a cane in her hand, Applegate went on to poke fun at Hollywood's latest weight-loss trend, joking while gesturing to her torso, "Body not by Ozempic."

And when she started detailing her decades-long TV career, prompting claps from the audience, Applegate hilariously noted, "We don't have to applaud every time I do something."

But clearly touched by the sweet gesture, the Married With Children alum tearfully added, "I'm gonna cry more than I've been crying."

Applegate was at the star-studded event not only as a presenter, but as a nominee in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her portrayal of Jen Harding in the third and final season of Dead to Me. Her fellow nominees included Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan.