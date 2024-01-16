Why Christina Applegate Joked That Emmys Crowd Was "Shaming" Her

At the 2023 Emmys, Christina Applegate made light of her battle with multiple sclerosis and joked about the audience "shaming” her by giving her a standing ovation.

Christina Applegate's got jokes.

In fact, the Anchorman actress—who is battling multiple sclerosis—couldn't help but to crack a few self-deprecating ones after she was warmly welcomed on stage at the 2023 Emmys with a standing ovation. (Click here to see all the red carpet fashion.)

"You're totally shaming me with disability by standing up," she quipped to the crowd. "It's fine."

Clad in a red velvet gown with a cane in her hand, Applegate went on to poke fun at Hollywood's latest weight-loss trend, joking while gesturing to her torso, "Body not by Ozempic."

And when she started detailing her decades-long TV career, prompting claps from the audience, Applegate hilariously noted, "We don't have to applaud every time I do something."

But clearly touched by the sweet gesture, the Married With Children alum tearfully added, "I'm gonna cry more than I've been crying." 

Applegate was at the star-studded event not only as a presenter, but as a nominee in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her portrayal of Jen Harding in the third and final season of Dead to Me. Her fellow nominees included Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, Poker Face's Natasha LyonneAbbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan. (Click here for the full list of winners.)

Her appearance at the Emmys, which was pushed back from September due to the actors' and writers' strike, was especially significant since Applegate previously expressed doubts in ever being nominated for an award again. In February, she said that the 2023 SAG Awards would be "my last awards show as an actor probably."

 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set," she told the Los Angeles Times, alluding to retiring from acting amid her MS battle. "I don't have that in me at this moment."

Applegate—who was diagnosed with MS in 2021—continued, "I don't like seeing myself struggling. I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn't look like myself, and I didn't feel like myself."

However, the 52-year-old noted that her role on Dead to Me did help "distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was."

For more star sightings at the Emmys, keep reading.

