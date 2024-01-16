Elton John Reacts to Becoming an EGOT After 2023 Emmys Win

Elton John is an EGOT winner! The singer hit the major career milestone when his Farewell From Dodger Stadium special won at the 2023 Emmy Awards on Jan. 15.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 16, 2024 3:38 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicElton JohnAwards 2024EmmysCelebrities
Watch: Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

Monday night's alright for winning.

After all, Elton John officially became an EGOT winner at 2023 Emmys on Jan. 15. The legendary singer's Disney+ special, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, won the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special over Rihanna's Super Bowl performance, Chris Rock's Selective Outrage and last year's Oscars and Tony Awards ceremonies. (Click here for the full list of winners.)

While the 76-year-old was not at the award show to accept the honor in-person, Elton said in a statement to E! News, "I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight."

"The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world," he continued. "Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful."  

photos
2023 Emmys: The Best Dressed Stars

Elton's husband David Furnish was on stage to celebrate the win, as was producer Ben Winston, who accepted the award on the Rocket Man's behalf. (Click here to see all the celebrity attendees on the red carpet.)

"He's absolutely fine," Ben assured the crowd of Elton, "but he wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award."

He added, "We did know this was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He's done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes. We didn't know that it was going to win him an EGOT."

Mike Coppola/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

2

Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys 2023 Amid MS Battle

3

How a Reality Star Stole the Spotlight As a Green Goblin at the Emmys

Elton's road to EGOT status began in 1987 when "That's What Friends Are For," his collab with Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, took home the Grammy for Record of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. He became halfway to the career milestone in 1994 after "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

In 2000, Elton added to his list of accolades with a Tony Award for Best Original Score for his work in the Broadway musical Aida.

To see who else won big at the 2023 Emmys, keep reading. 

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series 

Alan Ruck, Succession
Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series 

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Suvivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Don't miss E!'s Live From E! Emmys red carpet coverage Monday, Jan. 15, starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. ET followed by the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

2

How a Reality Star Stole the Spotlight As a Green Goblin at the Emmys

3

Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys 2023 Amid MS Battle

4

Emmys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

5

Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue