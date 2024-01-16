Elton John Reacts to Becoming an EGOT After 2023 Emmys Win

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

Monday night's alright for winning.

After all, Elton John officially became an EGOT winner at 2023 Emmys on Jan. 15. The legendary singer's Disney+ special, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, won the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special over Rihanna's Super Bowl performance, Chris Rock's Selective Outrage and last year's Oscars and Tony Awards ceremonies. (Click here for the full list of winners.)

While the 76-year-old was not at the award show to accept the honor in-person, Elton said in a statement to E! News, "I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight."

"The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world," he continued. "Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful."