Quinta Brunson Can't Hold Back the Tears Accepting Her 2023 Emmy Award

Quinta Brunson took home a 2023 Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary.

And the 2023 Emmys winner is...Quinta Brunson!

The 34-year-old is taking home a golden statue for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary. (See the complete list of winners here.)

During the Jan. 15 ceremony—which was rescheduled last September due to the writers' and actors' strikes—the actress made her way to the podium with excitement and emotion in her eyes.

"Thank you so much," she began her speech with a puddle of tears streaming down her face. "I don't even know why I'm so emotional."

Quinta joked she was overcome with emotion because icon Carol Burnett presented her with the award. But on a serious note, the actress explained why this win means so much to her.

"I love making Abbott Elementary so much," she continued, "and I'm so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say that every time but I just love comedy so much that I'm so happy to be able to get this."

The actress was nominated alongside Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Quinta's win comes a year after she made history at the 2022 Emmys for winning Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. At the time, she was the third Black writer and the second Black female writer to win the award.

Previously, Larry Wilmore won the category in 2002 for The Bernie Mac Show and Lena Waithe took home the Emmy for Master of None in 2017, an award she shared with Aziz Ansari.

During her acceptance speech, she shouted out to Larry, sharing, "I do want to thank Larry Wilmore for teaching me to write television as well as he did."

But she also used the opportunity to thank her loved ones and co-workers.

"I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins," she continued, "We would be here forever if I tried to name my cousins and uncles and aunts. My husband and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot, thank you." 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

While not everyone can go home with a golden statue, that doesn't mean A-listers didn't wear award-worthy looks on the red carpet. Keep reading to see all of the incredible fashion moments at the 2023 Emmys.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse

In Valentino.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

In custom Marchesa, Nina shoes and Marchesa jewelry.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Taraji P. Henson

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sheryl Lee Ralph

In Christian Siriano and De Beers jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Simona Tabasco

In Marni and Cartier jewelry.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In Pamella Roland.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sarah Snook

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega

In Christian Dior.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Camila Morrone

In Atelier Versace.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Riley Keough

In Chanel.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sam Richardson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

In Versace and Rainbow K and Susanne Kalan jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Alfie Fuller

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

In Marchesa.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bobby Berk

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Claire Danes

In vintage Balmain.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

In Christian Dior Haute Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Katherine Heigl

In custom Reem Acra and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Niecy Nash

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Quinta Brunson

In Christian Dior and De Beers jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tyler James Williams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Liv Hewson

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Joy Sunday

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sophie Nélisse

