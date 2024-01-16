Quinta Brunson Can't Hold Back the Tears Accepting Her 2023 Emmy Award

And the 2023 Emmys winner is...Quinta Brunson!
The 34-year-old is taking home a golden statue for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary. (See the complete list of winners here.)
During the Jan. 15 ceremony—which was rescheduled last September due to the writers' and actors' strikes—the actress made her way to the podium with excitement and emotion in her eyes.
"Thank you so much," she began her speech with a puddle of tears streaming down her face. "I don't even know why I'm so emotional."
Quinta joked she was overcome with emotion because icon Carol Burnett presented her with the award. But on a serious note, the actress explained why this win means so much to her.
"I love making Abbott Elementary so much," she continued, "and I'm so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say that every time but I just love comedy so much that I'm so happy to be able to get this."
The actress was nominated alongside Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
Quinta's win comes a year after she made history at the 2022 Emmys for winning Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. At the time, she was the third Black writer and the second Black female writer to win the award.
Previously, Larry Wilmore won the category in 2002 for The Bernie Mac Show and Lena Waithe took home the Emmy for Master of None in 2017, an award she shared with Aziz Ansari.
During her acceptance speech, she shouted out to Larry, sharing, "I do want to thank Larry Wilmore for teaching me to write television as well as he did."
But she also used the opportunity to thank her loved ones and co-workers.
"I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins," she continued, "We would be here forever if I tried to name my cousins and uncles and aunts. My husband and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot, thank you."
