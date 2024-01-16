Quinta Brunson Can't Hold Back the Tears Accepting Her 2023 Emmy Award

Watch : Abbott Elementary Cast in the GLAMBOT at 2022 Emmys

And the 2023 Emmys winner is...Quinta Brunson!

The 34-year-old is taking home a golden statue for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary. (See the complete list of winners here.)

During the Jan. 15 ceremony—which was rescheduled last September due to the writers' and actors' strikes—the actress made her way to the podium with excitement and emotion in her eyes.

"Thank you so much," she began her speech with a puddle of tears streaming down her face. "I don't even know why I'm so emotional."

Quinta joked she was overcome with emotion because icon Carol Burnett presented her with the award. But on a serious note, the actress explained why this win means so much to her.

"I love making Abbott Elementary so much," she continued, "and I'm so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say that every time but I just love comedy so much that I'm so happy to be able to get this."