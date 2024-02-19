Bobbi Althoff Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Divorce at 2024 People's Choice

Mic drop!
Podcaster Bobbi Althoff stepped out in style at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 18, which marked her first public appearance since her husband of four years Cory Althoff filed for divorce earlier this month.
For the ceremony—held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif—Bobbi slipped into a simple, yet striking white strapless gown that featured a structured silhouette and an asymmetrical shark bite cutout, for added drama, of course.
She paired the white-hot look with a silver chrome clutch, a diamond choker necklace and matching drop earrings.
The influencer was all smiles, as she posed for photos on the red carpet. In fact, Bobbi appeared to be in such good spirits that she joked on Instagram Stories if anyone wanted to buy her $499 dress.
The 26-year-old's outing comes nearly two weeks after she addressed her divorce.
"As sad as I am right now," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 7. "I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife."
Bobbi—who shares daughters Isla, 19 months, and Luca, 3, with Cory—added, "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person."
In court documents obtained by E! News, Cory cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup and listed their date of separation on July 4. The document also states that they will share joint custody of their children.
Despite ending their marriage, The Really Good Podcast host noted Cory will have a special place in her heart.
"While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife," she continued her post, "we will always be friends and I will always love him."
