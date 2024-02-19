Bobbi Althoff Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Divorce at 2024 People's Choice

Watch : People's Choice Awards: The Biggest Nominees!

Mic drop!

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff stepped out in style at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 18, which marked her first public appearance since her husband of four years Cory Althoff filed for divorce earlier this month.

For the ceremony—held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif—Bobbi slipped into a simple, yet striking white strapless gown that featured a structured silhouette and an asymmetrical shark bite cutout, for added drama, of course.

She paired the white-hot look with a silver chrome clutch, a diamond choker necklace and matching drop earrings.

The influencer was all smiles, as she posed for photos on the red carpet. In fact, Bobbi appeared to be in such good spirits that she joked on Instagram Stories if anyone wanted to buy her $499 dress.

The 26-year-old's outing comes nearly two weeks after she addressed her divorce.

"As sad as I am right now," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 7. "I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife."