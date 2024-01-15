Could Callum Turner Be the One for Dua Lipa? Here's Why They're Sparking Romance Rumors

Watch : Dua Lipa Admits She’s “Changed Completely” Since Becoming Famous

Dua Lipa is dancing the night away with someone new after her apparent split from Romain Gavras.

The Grammy winner has been sparking romance rumors with The Boys in the Boat actor Callum Turner in recent days after they were spotted getting close at a party in Los Angeles.

And although they've yet to formally address their relationship status, the pair fueled speculation on Jan. 14 by grabbing dinner with friends at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, Calif., where—an eyewitness tells E! News—Dua, 28, and Callum, 33, appeared "very close together."

After their meal, the singer even supported Callum at a Q&A for his new series Masters of the Air.

E! News has reached out to reps for Dua and Callum for comment and has not yet heard back.

For the night out, Dua—who attended the 2024 Critics Choice Awards earlier in the day—swapped her red Prada dress from the ceremony for a more casual black buttoned down coat, khaki pants and white T-shirt, though she could still be seen rocking the same red hair and Tiffany & Co. jewelry from the red carpet. Meanwhile, Callum donned a turtleneck sweater paired with brown pants and white sneakers.