Harrison Ford Gives Rare Public Shoutout to "Lovely" Calista Flockhart at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Harrison Ford is sending love to his real-life leading lady Calista Flockhart.

Although the pair—who got married in 2010—have yet to appear on screen together, Harrison recently noted that it's the behind the scenes work that really counts.

"I want to thank my lovely wife," he said at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14 while accepting his Career Achievement honor, "who supports me when I need a lot of support. I need a lot of support."

"I'm deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I've had," the 1923 star continued, "and I'm grateful."

Ford, 81, and Flockhart, 59, sparked a romance after meeting at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. Their first date even included a famous "third wheel," her Ally McBeal costar James Marsden.

"She asked me after we wrapped if I would come along with her on this date," Marsden explained during a 2019 interview with James Corden. "It was a new guy and we felt safe with each other."

And although that might've been awkward, it all worked out just fine, as Ford and Flockhart are still going strong today.