Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's 2023 Emmys Date Night

Selena Gomez shined as she arrived with boyfriend Benny Blanco at the 2023 Emmys, where Only Murders in the Building is nominated.

Selena Gomez is looking magical, lyrical and beautiful on the red carpet. 

The Only Murders in the Building star channeled old Hollywood glam at the 2023 Emmy Awards Jan. 15 in a deep-red, custom strapless Oscar de la Renta adorned with over 450,000 sequins. She accessorized the look with a matching red lip and a Tiffany and Co. necklace set with a 35-carat pendant. (Head over here for every must-see moment from the red carpet.)

Perhaps her best accessory, though? Boyfriend Benny Blanco. Before stepping into the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the actress—whose Hulu series is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series—was spotted alongside the music producer on the carpet (Also looking to nab the top comedy award are Abbot Elementary, Barry, Jury Duty, Ted Lasso, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Wednesday.)

Selena's red carpet appearance comes amid an already-eventful award season for the 31-year-old. After all, she made headlines for a seemingly juicy conversation with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry Teller during the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7.

And while rumors circulated that the trio had been discussing Kylie Jenner allegedly turning down Selena's request to take a photo with her A Rainy Day in New York costar Timothée Chalamet, the Rare Beauty founder was quick to set the record straight.

Unless she's making it their business. After all, at the American Film Institute Awards luncheon Jan. 12, she and Emily Blunt were seen poking fun at the drama. As Selena joked on her Instagram Story, "We shall not speak lol."

"I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up," Selena commented on E! News' Instagram post about the situation Jan. 9. "Not that that's anyone business."

