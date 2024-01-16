Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's 2023 Emmys Date Night

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

Selena Gomez is looking magical, lyrical and beautiful on the red carpet.

The Only Murders in the Building star channeled old Hollywood glam at the 2023 Emmy Awards Jan. 15 in a deep-red, custom strapless Oscar de la Renta adorned with over 450,000 sequins. She accessorized the look with a matching red lip and a Tiffany and Co. necklace set with a 35-carat pendant. (Head over here for every must-see moment from the red carpet.)

Perhaps her best accessory, though? Boyfriend Benny Blanco. Before stepping into the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the actress—whose Hulu series is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series—was spotted alongside the music producer on the carpet (Also looking to nab the top comedy award are Abbot Elementary, Barry, Jury Duty, Ted Lasso, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Wednesday.)

Selena's red carpet appearance comes amid an already-eventful award season for the 31-year-old. After all, she made headlines for a seemingly juicy conversation with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry Teller during the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7.