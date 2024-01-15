Ariana DeBose Reacts to Critics Choice Awards Joke About Actors "Who Also Think They're Singers"

After Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose was included in a Critics Choice Awards joke aimed at actors "who also think that they're singers," she shared her honest response.

This Critics Choice Awards joke wasn't exactly pitch perfect. In fact, it has the internet coming to Ariana DeBose's defense.

The star-studded award show raised eyebrows on Jan. 14 during its Best Song category, when presenters Anthony Ramos and Bella Ramsey were discussing the list of nominees.

After The Last of Us star called the songs in the category "masterfully crafted works of art delivered by some of the most famous voices in the music industry," Ramos added, "Included in the mix are Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa. They're all fire...love them all!"

"Then there are the actors who also think that they're singers," Ramsey continued, before listing, "Jack Black, Ariana DeBose and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling."

When the West Side Story star's name was mentioned, the camera panned over to DeBose, who appeared perplexed by the joke—given she's been on the Broadway stage, as well as in film and on TV—though she did share a smile.

Later that evening, however, the Oscar winner and Tony nominee made it clear how she felt about the quip.

"No I didn't find it funny," DeBose, whose song "This Wish" was nominated in the Critics Choice category, wrote on Instagram Story. "Lol."

West Side Story's Ariana DeBose Celebrates Oscars 2022 Win

DeBose's sentiments echo those of her fans, who took to social media to express their frustration with the Critics Choice Awards joke.

"The disrespect to Academy Award winner, Tony nominee, Broadway star, Ariana DeBose is WILD," one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The look on her face really said it all."

While another fan noted, "Whoever wrote that line for Bella Ramsey is sweating right now."

Though Best Song ended up going to Barbie's "I'm Just Ken," it was just two years ago, at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, that DeBose won for Best Supporting Actress.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

E! News has reached out to reps for the Critics Choice Awards for comment and has not heard back.

