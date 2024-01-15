Ariana DeBose Reacts to Critics Choice Awards Joke About Actors "Who Also Think They're Singers"

Watch : 2024 Critics' Choice Awards: Best Red Carpet Interviews

This Critics Choice Awards joke wasn't exactly pitch perfect. In fact, it has the internet coming to Ariana DeBose's defense.

The star-studded award show raised eyebrows on Jan. 14 during its Best Song category, when presenters Anthony Ramos and Bella Ramsey were discussing the list of nominees.

After The Last of Us star called the songs in the category "masterfully crafted works of art delivered by some of the most famous voices in the music industry," Ramos added, "Included in the mix are Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa. They're all fire...love them all!"

"Then there are the actors who also think that they're singers," Ramsey continued, before listing, "Jack Black, Ariana DeBose and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling."

When the West Side Story star's name was mentioned, the camera panned over to DeBose, who appeared perplexed by the joke—given she's been on the Broadway stage, as well as in film and on TV—though she did share a smile.

Later that evening, however, the Oscar winner and Tony nominee made it clear how she felt about the quip.

"No I didn't find it funny," DeBose, whose song "This Wish" was nominated in the Critics Choice category, wrote on Instagram Story. "Lol."