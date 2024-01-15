Tom Holland Shares Sweet Insight Into Zendaya Romance After Shutting Down Breakup Rumors

Watch : Tom Holland Breaks Silence On Zendaya Breakup Rumors

These heartwarming details will surely get your Spidey senses tingling.

In case you needed further proof that Tom Holland and Zendaya are in fact still together, the actor recently made sweet comments about his leading lady while on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," Tom, who portrays Peter Parker alongside Zendaya's MJ, told Extra Jan. 14. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."

Tom was nominated at the Critics Choice Awards this year for his work in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room. And as the 27-year-old shared, he turned to Zendaya, also 27, for support while working on the show.