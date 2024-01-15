Tom Holland Shares Sweet Insight Into Zendaya Romance After Shutting Down Breakup Rumors

Days after Tom Holland confirmed he and Zendaya are still dating, the Spider-Man actor shared details about their supportive relationship.

Watch: Tom Holland Breaks Silence On Zendaya Breakup Rumors

These heartwarming details will surely get your Spidey senses tingling.

In case you needed further proof that Tom Holland and Zendaya are in fact still together, the actor recently made sweet comments about his leading lady while on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," Tom, who portrays Peter Parker alongside Zendaya's MJ, told Extra Jan. 14. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."

Tom was nominated at the Critics Choice Awards this year for his work in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room. And as the 27-year-old shared, he turned to Zendaya, also 27, for support while working on the show.

"She watched this series with me while we were editing it," he explained. "I would send her episodes and asked her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang

Tom's comments come just days after speculation surfaced that he and Zendaya had officially called it quits, given they hadn't been spotted together in recent months.

However, in video published by TMZ Jan. 12, Tom—who first sparked romance rumors with Zendaya in 2017—set the record straight, saying they're "absolutely not" broken up.

In fact, it's more likely that the couple is just continuing to keep much of their romance private.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

