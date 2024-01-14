Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Are "Twinning & Winning" in New Photos From Kansas City Chiefs Game

Watch : Taylor Swift Tackles the Cold During Travis Kelce's AFC Wild Card Game

As Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced in the playoffs, his girlfriend Taylor Swift was twinning, winning—and drinking—with Brittany Mahomes.

A day after the Grammy winner cheered on the tight end and his team for the 10th time, her NFL BFF, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted several Instagram photos of herself and the singer posing together in matching custom-made team jersey-style puffer coats and goofing around at the event at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

"Twinning & Winning 100 [percent]," Brittany captioned her Jan. 14 post, which show Taylor holding a drink.

It was a full WAG get-together as well. Also seen with the pair: Mutual friend Lyndsay Bell, the pregnant wife of Chiefs player Blake Bell, who plays tight end like Travis. She commented on the post, "And bumpinnnnn."

Taylor and Brittany's coats were designed by another NFL spouse: Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who wrote on her Instagram, "An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne." Brittany commented, "We love you and are so thankful."