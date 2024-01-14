Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Are "Twinning & Winning" in New Photos From Kansas City Chiefs Game

As Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced in the playoffs, his girlfriend Taylor Swift was twinning, winning—and drinking—with Brittany Mahomes.
A day after the Grammy winner cheered on the tight end and his team for the 10th time, her NFL BFF, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted several Instagram photos of herself and the singer posing together in matching custom-made team jersey-style puffer coats and goofing around at the event at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
"Twinning & Winning 100 [percent]," Brittany captioned her Jan. 14 post, which show Taylor holding a drink.
It was a full WAG get-together as well. Also seen with the pair: Mutual friend Lyndsay Bell, the pregnant wife of Chiefs player Blake Bell, who plays tight end like Travis. She commented on the post, "And bumpinnnnn."
Taylor and Brittany's coats were designed by another NFL spouse: Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who wrote on her Instagram, "An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne." Brittany commented, "We love you and are so thankful."
The Chiefs beat opposing team the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the AFC Wild Card game Jan. 13. After their victory, Travis and Taylor were spotted making their exit out of Arrowhead Stadium, walking hand-in-hand and chatting behind Brittany and Patrick.
Brittany had joined the "Blank Space" singer's "squad" of celebrity friends soon after she began dating Travis last summer. The two have often been spotted out together and cheering on their partners at Chiefs games over the past few months. Last weekend, the pair and Lyndsay Bell had dinner together in Beverly Hills.
See photos of Taylor and Brittany "twinning & winning" at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 13 below: