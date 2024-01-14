All My Children Star Alec Musser Dead at 50

All My Children alum Alec Musser has died. Following news of his passing, the 50-year-old received online tributes from his fiancée Paige Press and his Grown Ups costar Adam Sandler.

By Corinne Heller Jan 14, 2024 9:27 PMTags
All My Children
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The acting world has lost a beloved performer.

Alec Musser, best known for roles on the soap opera All My Children and the comedy film Grown Ups, has died. He was 50.

Musser's fiancée, Paige Press, told TMZ that the actor passed away Jan. 12 at his home in Del Mar, Calif. The cause of his death was not revealed.

Press shared a tribute to her late partner, posting on her Instagram Stories a photo of the two on the day they got engaged as well as a pic of herself wearing her engagement ring. "I am never taking off my ring," she wrote. "@alecmusser I love you forever."

Press also posted a photo of Musser sitting with one of their dogs, Calle, writing, "You were the best dog dad."

Before concentrating on his acting career, Musser worked as an Abercrombie & Fitch model. Press wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside an old shirtless modeling photo of the actor, "The best model @abercrombie ever had."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

Musser made his onscreen acting debut playing Del Henry on All My Children. He got the role after he won season two of the reality show I Wanna Be a Soap Star.

Instagram / Paige Press

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make Cute Exit Together After Chiefs' Win

2

All My Children Star Alec Musser Dead at 50

3

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes "Twinning & Winning" at Chiefs Game

He later played roles on the shows Rita Rocks and Desperate Housewives and starred in Grown Ups, which was released in 2010, appearing in a water park scene. 

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Adam Sandler, the comedy film's star and co-writer, also shared a tribute to the late actor following news of his death. "I loved this guy," he wrote on Instagram. "Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny, good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make Cute Exit Together After Chiefs' Win

2

All My Children Star Alec Musser Dead at 50

3

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes "Twinning & Winning" at Chiefs Game

4

Inside Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Private Romance

5

Denmark's King Frederik X & Queen Mary Share Kiss After Proclamation