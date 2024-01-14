King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark Share Kiss on Balcony After Queen Margrethe II's Abdication

Denmark's newly proclaimed King Frederik, his wife Queen Mary and their kids greeted the crowd in Copenhagen after Queen Margrethe II abdicated the Danish throne.

Royally sealed with a kiss.

King Frederik X ascended the Danish throne Jan. 14 to succeeded his mother, Queen Margrethe II, who abdicated after 52 years. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaimed Frederick the new King of Denmark on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, where he was joined by his wife Queen Mary and their four children—Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13.

The new monarch, 55, and his Australian-born wife, 51, were seen kissing and waving to the estimated 100,000 people, who sang the national anthem. Frederik addressed the crowd, telling them, per multiple outlets, "My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life."

The king continued, "I want to return the trust I meet. I need trust from my beloved wife, you and that which is greater than us."

Queen Margrethe, who keeps her title of queen, is the first Danish monarch in nearly 900 years to relinquish the crown voluntarily. The 83-year-old made a surprising announcement on New Year's Eve when she said that she planned to step down on Jan. 14 after 52 years on the throne. She said her February 2023 back surgery led her to consider the future of the Danish monarchy.

However, some royal commentators believe her decision was made in part to save her son's marriage, as last November, photos of Frederik appearing with the Mexican-born socialite Genoveva Casanova in Spain sparked rumors of an affair. In a statement posted by HOLA!, she denied allegations of a romantic relationship with the now-king, while the royal family told local outlet B.T. they do not comment on rumors.

Before Frederik was proclaimed the new king, he and Christian, now the heir to the throne, sat near his mother as she signed the declaration of her abdication during a meeting of the Council of State at parliament. Margrethe then rose and gestured to Frederik to take her seat. Her grandson rushed to bring her cane and she stood to the side as her son sat down, smiling.

She then said "God save the King" before leaving the room, multiple outlets reported.

See photos from Queen Margrethe II's abdication and King Frederik X's proclamation:

Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Queen Margrethe II

The queen gets ready to sign a declaration of abdication after a historic 52-year reign.

Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Queen Margrethe II, King Frederick X & Crown Prince Christian

The queen signs a declaration of abdication as her son becomes King Frederik X of Denmark and his son, now the heir, looks on in the Council of State at the Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen.

MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II

The queen signs the declaration of abdication.

Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Queen Margrethe II

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark rides in a carriage escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment's Mounted Squadron from Amalienborg Castle to Christiansborg Castle for her proclamation of abdication in Copenhagen.

Emil Helms / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images

Queen Mary & King Frederik X

The two sit in a carriage to ride back to the Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen after the king's proclamation and the abdication of his mother Queen Margrethe II.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

King Frederik X & Queen Mary

The two hold hands on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after the king's proclamation.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Frederik X & Queen Mary

The two kiss on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after the king's proclamation.

BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

King Frederik X & Queen Mary

The royal couple waves from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen after the king's mother Queen Margrethe II abdicates the throne.

Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images

King Frederik X, Queen Mary & Crown Prince Christian

The royal Danish couple and their eldest son, now the heir, appear on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen after Queen Margrethe II abdicates the throne and her son becomes king.

Bo Amstrup / AFP via Getty Images

King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine & Prince Vincent

The royal Danish couple appear with their four children on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen after Queen Margrethe II abdicates the throne.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Frederik X & Queen Mary

The two appear on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after the king's proclamation.

Bo Amstrup / AFP via Getty Images

King Frederik X, Queen Mary & Crown Prince Christian

The three wave to the crowd from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images

King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine & Prince Vincent

The Danish royal family greets the crowd from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after the king's proclamation.

Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images

King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine & Prince Vincent

The Danish royal family appears on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after the king's proclamation.

