Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands as They Exit Chiefs Game After Playoffs Win

Travis Kelce left the latest Kansas City Chiefs game a winner, with his girlfriend Taylor Swift by his side.

After his team beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the AFC Wild Card game to advance in the playoffs Jan. 13, the star tight end was filmed making his exit from his home turf of Arrowhead Stadium while walking hand-in-hand and chatting with the Grammy winner.

Amid a frigid average temperature of -4 degrees Fahrenheit, Taylor watched the Chiefs game—from her usual luxury suite while sitting beside Travis' mom, Donna Kelce. The two, who met months ago in the early stages of the singer's relationship with the NFL star, were seen cheering on the team together and "swag surfin'" with the crowd.

Taylor bundled up in a custom-made red puffer coat made to resemble a Kelce Chiefs jersey, bearing his name and number—87. It was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. She had also designed one for Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who joined Taylor's "squad" of friends months ago.