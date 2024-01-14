Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands as They Exit Chiefs Game After Playoffs Win

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce left her 10th Kansas City Chiefs game while holding hands. The athlete's team beat the Miami Dolphins to advance in the playoffs.

Watch: Travis Details “Fun” NYE With Taylor Swift and Mama Kelce

Travis Kelce left the latest Kansas City Chiefs game a winner, with his girlfriend Taylor Swift by his side.

After his team beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the AFC Wild Card game to advance in the playoffs Jan. 13, the star tight end was filmed making his exit from his home turf of Arrowhead Stadium while walking hand-in-hand and chatting with the Grammy winner.

Amid a frigid average temperature of -4 degrees Fahrenheit, Taylor watched the Chiefs game—from her usual luxury suite while sitting beside Travis' mom, Donna Kelce. The two, who met months ago in the early stages of the singer's relationship with the NFL star, were seen cheering on the team together and "swag surfin'" with the crowd.

Taylor bundled up in a custom-made red puffer coat made to resemble a Kelce Chiefs jersey, bearing his name and number—87. It was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. She had also designed one for Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who joined Taylor's "squad" of friends months ago.

photos
Taylor Swift's NFL Game Style

"An honor of a lifetime!!!!!" Kristin wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne."

Her husband was more than proud, tweeting, "She's an absolute star!"

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

This marks the 10th Chiefs game Taylor has attended since she and Travis began dating last summer. She had missed the previous one last weekend to attend the 2024 Golden Globes. The Chiefs are next scheduled to play again next week, although their opponent has not yet been determined.

See photos of Taylor cheering on Travis at the latest Chiefs game below:

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

All Smiles

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Greeting the Fans

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Go Chiefs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Chiefs Score

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

High-Fiving the Fans

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Waving to the Fans

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Chiefs Win

