Fall in Love With These Couples Turning the 2023 Emmys Into a Red Carpet Date Night

Ready to celebrate the 2023 Emmys? It's a date! Several couples—like Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke—walked the red carpet.

While the 2023 Emmy nominees captured your attention during a binge watch, these couples on the red carpet might just capture your heart. 

Several stars turned the 75th annual award show into a date night, arriving at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Jan. 15 with their loved ones by their side. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were among the pairs to dazzle at the ceremony as were Kieran Culkin and Jazz ChartonIssa Rae and Louis Diame as well as Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke also turned heads with their glamorous ensembles (you can fall in love with more red carpet fashion by clicking here).

And while there's no award for cutest couple at this event (we don't know how we could pick just one, anyway), there will still be plenty of trophies handed out for other categories. In terms of the evening's frontrunners, Succession leads the nominees with a whopping 27 nods followed by The Last of Us with 24. The White Lotus trails closely behind with 23 nominations, and Ted Lasso closes in with 21 (see the full list of nominees here).

Can't wait to find out who wins Emmys gold? Sorry to break your heart, but you'll need to wait a little longer for the full results (but you can see the list so far here). Fans can watch Anthony Anderson host the 2023 Emmy Awards starting at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

Until then, celebrate TV's big night by scrolling through these photos of couples at the 2023 Emmys.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jazz Charton & Kieran Culkin

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Erin Darke & Daniel Radcliffe

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae & Louis Diame

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Steven Yeun & Joana Pak

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Zawe Ashton & Tom Hiddleston

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Keeley Hawes & Matthew Macfadyen

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel & Molly McNearney

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Stephen Colbert & Evelyn McGee-Colbert

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph & Vincent Hughes

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Kayla Radomski & Jason Segel

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Nicole Ansari-Cox & Brian Cox

Neilson Barnard / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ken Jeong & Tran Jeong

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Nicole Boyd & Sam Richardson

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

John Oliver & Kate Norley

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Monica Bellucci & Tim Burton

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

John Michael Kelly & Joel Kim Booster 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Elysee Sanville & Hart Denton

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Dan Fogelman & Caitlin Thompson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tory Tunnell & Joby Harold

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Graham Larson & Rhea Seehorn

