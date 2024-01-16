Fall in Love With These Couples Turning the 2023 Emmys Into a Red Carpet Date Night

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

While the 2023 Emmy nominees captured your attention during a binge watch, these couples on the red carpet might just capture your heart.

Several stars turned the 75th annual award show into a date night, arriving at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Jan. 15 with their loved ones by their side.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were among the pairs to dazzle at the ceremony as were Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton. Issa Rae and Louis Diame as well as Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke also turned heads with their glamorous ensembles (you can fall in love with more red carpet fashion by clicking here).

And while there's no award for cutest couple at this event (we don't know how we could pick just one, anyway), there will still be plenty of trophies handed out for other categories. In terms of the evening's frontrunners, Succession leads the nominees with a whopping 27 nods followed by The Last of Us with 24. The White Lotus trails closely behind with 23 nominations, and Ted Lasso closes in with 21 (see the full list of nominees here).