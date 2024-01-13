Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt Poke Fun at Golden Globes Lip-Reading Drama

After the two each sparked viral videos at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt appeared to joke about the drama at the AFI Awards.

Watch: Emily Blunt and Selena Gomez Poke Fun at Golden Globes Lip Reading-Gate

Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt are hands on when it comes to debunking rumors about themselves.

The two united to seemingly poke fun at their individual viral moments from last weekend's Golden Globes. At the American Film Institute Awards luncheon celebrating their 2023 honorees Jan. 12, Selena and Emily posed for a photo together while covering their mouths with their hands. The Only Murders in the Building star later posted the pic on her Instagram Stories, writing, "We shall not speak lol."

At the Golden Globes, she was captured on camera chatting at a table with pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller and telling them something that seemed to make their jaws drop. Fans were quick to speculate online about what they were all talking about, with some calling for lip-readers to weight in. A popular rumor soon emerged that Selena had allegedly attempted to take a photo with Timothée Chalamet—her costar in the 2019 movie A Rainy Day in New York—and was rebuffed by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The Rare Beauty mogul soon shut down the theory, saying in a comment under E! News' Jan. 9 Instagram post about the drama, "I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business." Meanwhile, a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News that Selena never even saw Timothée and Kylie at the Golden Globes. The Wonka actor and Kylie Cosmetics founder have not commented on the issue.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Meanwhile, a TikTok video from the Golden Globes posted by CBS showing Emily and husband John Krasinski talking and laughing on the red carpet also drew fan speculation about the nature of their brief exchange.

Meanwhile, at the AFI Awards, another duo poked fun at a rumor recently floated about them: Selena's Only Murders in the Building costars Meryl Streep and Martin Short, whose rep told E! News Jan. 9 that the two actors are "just very good friends, nothing more." According to Variety, Martin himself joked on the red carpet, "Let's fuel the rumors," as he grabbed Meryl to take photos together.

