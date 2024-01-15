Rewind It Back to the 2003 Emmys With These Star-Studded Photos

While Succession and The Last of Us are the leading nominees at the 2023 Emmys, The Sopranos and Everybody Loves Raymond were among the big winners 20 years ago.

Hey, who doesn't love a prequel?

That's why we're taking a trip down memory lane before the 2023 Emmy Awards air Jan. 15 on Fox. And we're throwing it all the way back to 2003.

While Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus are the most-nominated series (see the full list of nominees here), The Sopranos, Everybody Loves Raymond and The West Wing were among the big winners 20 years ago.

In fact, the Ray Romano-led program won the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Aaron Sorkin's political show took home the Outstanding Drama prize. Meanwhile, The SopranosEdie Falco, Joe Pantoliano and the late James Gandolfini were all awarded for their performances.

Other big winners included Door to Door—with it being named Outstanding Made For Television Movie and securing the most honors of the night—and Will & Grace, with Debra Messing receiving the statue for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

But these weren't the only big moments of the night. We don't need a Post-it to remind us how Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis ruled the red carpet with their glamorous gowns. Plus, we couldn't be any happier seeing Friends' Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry under one roof, though we wish Lisa Kudrow could have been there, too.

And if you can't wait to see who's victorious this year, watch Anthony Anderson host the ceremony from L.A.'s Peacock Theater starting at 8 p.m. EST. But for now, kick off the celebrations early by looking back at stars at the 2003 Emmys.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Matthew Perry & Rachel Dunn

While the late Friends star couldn't be any more loved by fans for his portrayal of Chandler Bing, this wasn’t his only big role. In 2003, Matthew—pictured here with then-girlfriend Rachel—was nominated for his guest role on The West Wing.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Paula Abdul

Straight up, how much do you love Paula’s bling? The American Idol judge shimmered on the red carpet while celebrating the show’s Outstanding Reality Competition Program nod.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston

While she played Rachel Green, the Friends star wore a dark blue dress to the 2003 Emmys.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Jennifer Garner

If your mission was to find a snap of the Alias alum at the 2003 award show—where she was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series—consider it accomplished. 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Alicia Silverstone

The Clueless star’s epic red carpet look will leave you buggin'.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Rob Lowe & Sheryl Berkoff  

The West Wing alum and his wife joined the cast at the event, where they took home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Courteney Cox

The Friends star wasn’t feeling stuck in second gear when the show was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

If you just couldn’t help but wonder if the actress was nominated for her lead role of Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, the answer is yes.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

James Gandolfini

As Tony Soprano once said, “Those who want respect, give respect.” And the late Sopranos star certainly had the respect of the Television Academy as he won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Ray Romano

Everybody loves a red carpet appearance by this actor, whose show Everybody Love Raymond won Outstanding Comedy Series that year.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

David Schwimmer & Carla Alapont

The Friends star and his then-girlfriend turned the 2003 Emmys into a date night.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Wayne Brady

Whose Emmy is it anyway? Wayne's! The TV host won his first Emmy that evening in the Outstanding Individual Performance In A Variety Or Music Program category for his work on Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Kim Cattrall

And just like that, the Sex and the City star received another nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Erick McCormack & Debra Messing

The Will & Grace duo had a lot to celebrate after she took home the trophy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Kristin Davis

Raise a cosmo to the Sex and the City star's purple gown.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Dakota Fanning

The actress was just 9 years old when she made her Emmys debut, with her show Steven Spielberg Presents Taken winning Outstanding Miniseries.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Cynthia Nixon

The Sex and the City star rocked a red gown to the ceremony, where she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Chris Weeks/FilmMagic

Christina Applegate

It was a night to remember for the actress as she won her first Emmy for her guest role on Friends.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Tony Shalhoub

It’s no mystery who won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series as the Monk star took home the prize.

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Ellen DeGeneres

The comedian sported a stylish suit for the big night.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Matt LeBlanc & Melissa McKnight

How you doin', Matt? The Friends star—joined by his now-ex-wife—was doin’ pretty well considering he was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Helen Mirren

That year, the actress scored not one but two nominations—first for her supporting role in the television movie Door to Door and then for her lead role in the TV film Tennessee Williams' The Roman Spring Of Mrs. Stone.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Edie Falco

The Sopranos star wowed in a white gown on the red carpet.

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Allison Janney

After three back-to-back wins, The West Wing actress landed another nomination for her role of C.J. Cregg.

SGranitz/WireImage

Wanda Sykes

The comedian rocked a beautiful blue gown at the ceremony.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bonnie Hunt & Robin Williams

The Jumanji costars posed for pictures on the red carpet at the award show, where the late Oscar winner was nominated for his special Robin Williams: Live On Broadway.

Chris Weeks/FilmMagic

Bryan Cranston & Robin Dearden 

Before racking up the trophies for his performance on Breaking Bad, the actor scored his second Emmy nomination for his supporting role on Malcolm in the Middle.

