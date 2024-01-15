Rewind It Back to the 2003 Emmys With These Star-Studded Photos

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

Hey, who doesn't love a prequel?

That's why we're taking a trip down memory lane before the 2023 Emmy Awards air Jan. 15 on Fox. And we're throwing it all the way back to 2003.

While Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus are the most-nominated series (see the full list of nominees here), The Sopranos, Everybody Loves Raymond and The West Wing were among the big winners 20 years ago.

In fact, the Ray Romano-led program won the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Aaron Sorkin's political show took home the Outstanding Drama prize. Meanwhile, The Sopranos' Edie Falco, Joe Pantoliano and the late James Gandolfini were all awarded for their performances.

Other big winners included Door to Door—with it being named Outstanding Made For Television Movie and securing the most honors of the night—and Will & Grace, with Debra Messing receiving the statue for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.