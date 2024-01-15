Rewind It Back to the 2003 Emmys With These Star-Studded Photos

Hey, who doesn't love a prequel?
That's why we're taking a trip down memory lane before the 2023 Emmy Awards air Jan. 15 on Fox. And we're throwing it all the way back to 2003.
While Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus are the most-nominated series (see the full list of nominees here), The Sopranos, Everybody Loves Raymond and The West Wing were among the big winners 20 years ago.
In fact, the Ray Romano-led program won the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Aaron Sorkin's political show took home the Outstanding Drama prize. Meanwhile, The Sopranos' Edie Falco, Joe Pantoliano and the late James Gandolfini were all awarded for their performances.
Other big winners included Door to Door—with it being named Outstanding Made For Television Movie and securing the most honors of the night—and Will & Grace, with Debra Messing receiving the statue for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
But these weren't the only big moments of the night. We don't need a Post-it to remind us how Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis ruled the red carpet with their glamorous gowns. Plus, we couldn't be any happier seeing Friends' Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry under one roof, though we wish Lisa Kudrow could have been there, too.
And if you can't wait to see who's victorious this year, watch Anthony Anderson host the ceremony from L.A.'s Peacock Theater starting at 8 p.m. EST. But for now, kick off the celebrations early by looking back at stars at the 2003 Emmys.