It Ends With Us: See Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Kiss in Colleen Hoover Movie

Blake Lively is getting some XOXOs IRL.

The Gossip Girl star was photographed kissing costar Justin Baldoni while filming a scene for their upcoming romance movie It Ends With Us—an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling book—on Jan. 12.

Portraying florist Lily Bloom, Blake looked ready for battle in a bulky camouflage suit and combat boots as she locked lips with Justin, who wore a black tee under a rainbow-patterned onesie to embody his neurosurgeon character Ryle Kincaid. At one point, Justin put his hand on Blake's neck as they shared a kiss on the New Jersey set.

So, what's with the comfy pajama look? It seems they're filming a scene from the book in which Ryle dresses in a silly onesie because a nearby bar offers free beer to anyone wearing such an outfit during a Boston Bruins game.

It Ends With Us—out June 21—starts with Ryle and Lily, who try to make it work in their relationship after Lily runs into her childhood crush Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar). But the love triangle gets more complicated because, as the synopsis teases, "everything in Lily's life seems too good to be true."