It Ends With Us: See Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Kiss in Colleen Hoover Movie

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni shared a kiss on the set of It Ends With Us. They portray Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid in Colleen Hoover's book adaptation, which will be released June 21.

Watch: It Ends With Us Author Reacts to Film Backlash

Blake Lively is getting some XOXOs IRL.

The Gossip Girl star was photographed kissing costar Justin Baldoni while filming a scene for their upcoming romance movie It Ends With Us—an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling book—on Jan. 12.

Portraying florist Lily Bloom, Blake looked ready for battle in a bulky camouflage suit and combat boots as she locked lips with Justin, who wore a black tee under a rainbow-patterned onesie to embody his neurosurgeon character Ryle Kincaid. At one point, Justin put his hand on Blake's neck as they shared a kiss on the New Jersey set.

So, what's with the comfy pajama look? It seems they're filming a scene from the book in which Ryle dresses in a silly onesie because a nearby bar offers free beer to anyone wearing such an outfit during a Boston Bruins game.  

It Ends With Usout June 21—starts with Ryle and Lily, who try to make it work in their relationship after Lily runs into her childhood crush Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar). But the love triangle gets more complicated because, as the synopsis teases, "everything in Lily's life seems too good to be true."

Blake and Justin—who is also directing the flick—began filming It Ends With Us last year, when the actress was photographed embracing Brandon as the 1923 actor channeled his rugged chef character. The cast and crew then took a large break in May during the Hollywood strikes and resumed shooting in January 2024. 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In addition to the trio, the movie also stars comedians Jenny Slate (as Ryle's sister Allysa) and Hasan Minhaj (as Allysa's husband Marshall).

Meanwhile, the younger versions of Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan will be played by newcomer Isabela Ferrer and actor Alex Neustaedter (who previously appeared in American Rust, Colony and A-X-L), according to IMDb.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

But it doesn't end there. Keep reading to unearth more details on the film adaptation of It Ends With Us.

Simon & Schuster
What It Ends With Us Is About

Gird your loins as pop culture's next great love triangle is about to begin. Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel of the same name, which dominated TikTok in 2022, It Ends With Us is bringing to life the romance drama centering on a beautiful florist. 

"Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants," the film's synopsis read. "While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy."

So, which actors are portraying Lily, Ryle and Atlas? 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Blake Lively Is Lily Bloom

"A flower that's still blooming."

That is how the film's official Instagram account described the Gossip Girl alum's character, who is the florist at the center of a love triangle. To portray the beloved character, Blake dyed her signature blonde tresses red. Fans got their first look at Blake's fiery new hue when she was spotted on the New York-area set.

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Wayfarer Studios
Hello, Ryle Kincaid

Not only will Justin Baldoni portray Lily's complicated doctor love interest, but the Jane the Virgin star is also directing the movie. 

As for the rest of the behind-the-scenes team, both Justin and Blake as well as Colleen will have creative say as executive producers. Other producers include Alex Saks (The Florida Project) and Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This), who is writing the script, per a press release from Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.

Instagram/Justin Baldoni
Getting In Character

Blake isn't the only cast member changing up her hairstyle for her character as Justin chopped off his long hair prior to filming to achieve Ryle's clean-cut look. Justin documented his haircut in an April 15 Instagram video, revealing he was donating his strands to Locks of Love.

In addition to cutting his hair, Justin also revealed he was hitting the gym. "A lot of change in one week," Justin captioned an April 17 gym selfie. "Cut my hair. Started eating carbs. And now I'm seeking validation from strangers on the internet by posting thirst traps. Wait …is this a thirst trap? Just Googled it. Don't google thirst trap."

Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images
Meet Atlas Corrigan

Brandon Sklenar—star of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923is set to play Atlas, Lily's childhood friend and former flame who becomes a romantic rival for Ryle. 

Justin confirmed Brandon's casting on Twitter April 20, writing, "Ladies and gentleman… meet your #Atlas."

After the news was announced, Brandon took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about joining the movie.

"When this project came along I wasn't aware of this book or the tremendous impact it has had on women all over the world in helping them to have the strength to change their lives," he wrote on April 21. "This is something very personal to me. The amount of women I've known who have been victims of abuse is staggering. It is our intention that this film continues to spread the vital message of this book; for women to feel empowered and men to be better. I'm honored to be a part of it."

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
A Family Affair

It was announced May 1 that Jenny Slate had joined the film's roster as Allysa, Ryle's sister and Lily's best friend. "Pinch me," Justin wrote on Instagram of the Saturday Night Live alum's casting. "Hey sis!"

Describing Jenny as "one of the most talented humans," Colleen admitted on social media that she "can't even believe she'll be in this movie."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

And Young Lily Is...

Instagram

And Young Lily Is...

The actress picked to portray a younger version of Blake is Isabela Ferrer, according to IMDb.

Justin confirmed in April 2023 that they had found their star following an extensive search that included an open casting call on social media."Thank you for being a part of the process, it was inspiring and all of the messages we received was just validation for why we're making this movie and why this movie is so important," he shared on Instagram. "We found our young Lily, we'll be announcing her soon."

