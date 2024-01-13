Stop, Drop, and Shop Free People’s Sale on Sale, With an Extra 25% Off Their Boho Basics & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Did someone say sale? Yes, you heard that right besties. Believe it or not, Free People just dropped a surprise sale on us, offering an extra 25% off their already mega-discounted items from the sale section (um... talk about a steal!). Which means if you're a fan of all their cute AF boho pieces, this is the time to grab that credit card and RUN to Free People's site before it's too late. Seriously, it's almost hard to believe that their top-rated plaid scarf is on sale for a whopping $22 right now, with other boho dresses also on sale for $53, and even chic accessories for less than $10.
But if you don't know where to start, us E! girlies have you covered. We did you a favor and dug around their sale section for all the cutest boho basics, flowy staples, and more that are worth immediately to cart. But we recommend acting fast, because this special sale is only going on throughout the weekend, starting today and ending on January 15th. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for all our top picks from Free People's sale on sale—you can thank us later besties.
We The Free Wallflower Wide-Leg Jeans
If you're looking for the perfect retro-inspired pair of pants, opt for these wide-leg ones from the We The Free collection. Complete with a zip fly and button closure, these jeans are a fashion statement that transcends seasons.
Sweet Southwest Mini
Effortlessly embody feminine charm in this flattering mini dress, crafted from a lightweight and soft fabric. Adorned with intricate embroidered details throughout, it boasts a captivating deep V-neckline for a touch of allure and grace.
Easy Street Luxe Cashmere Tunic
Stay comfy all winter long with this fan-favorite tunic, now available in an effortlessly cozy cashmere fabric. It's ideal for versatile layering options, whether you're dressing up or down.
We The Free Surplus Future Parka
This utility-inspired parka features a slouchy, oversized fit, complete with exaggerated pockets and collar details that enhance both shape and dimension, ensuring it becomes your go-to outerwear with style and ease.
Falling For You Brushed Plaid Scarf
Snuggle up in this super-cozy chunky brushed plaid scarf—it's the perfect way to stay extra toasty on those chilly days.
Gloria Ring
Bold and beautiful, this uniquely crafted ring makes a statement with its chunky design, showcasing natural stone and hammered metal detailing for an undeniably chic and authentically lived-in look.
Velvet Bow And Pearl Tights
How cute are these bow and pearl tights?! If you've been loving the coquette trend lately, we recommend snagging these up immediately. You can wear them under ripped jeans or paired with a little black dress.
Do A Twirl Romper
Effortlessly feminine and playfully frilly, this romper steals the spotlight with its ruffle accents. Boasting a billowy silhouette, halter style, open-back, and pleated bottom, it's a versatile choice that can be easily dressed up or down for any occasion.
We The Free Becca Bomber Jacket
Achieve the ideal balance of cool and classic with this timeless bomber jacket. Designed in a relaxed, slightly oversized fit, it boasts dropped shoulders, subtly exaggerated sleeves, and a contrast lining for that extra special touch.
Arlo Pleated Trousers
If you love the look of extra flowy trousers, we recommend snagging these up immediately since most sizes are already sold out. Featuring a high-rise, exaggerated wide-leg silhouette, not only are they comfy to wear, they can also be dressed up for the perfect office look.