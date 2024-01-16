Alix Earle Recommended This $8 Dermaplaning Tool and I Had To Try It—Here’s What Happened

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Normally, when I put on makeup, I'm happy with the transformation. My skin looks even, imperfections are covered, and I'm ready to face the world. Lately, I have felt like my makeup just highlighted the things that annoyed me about my skin: uneven texture and vellus hair. Sure, no one else noticed (I think), but it still bothered me. After a couple days of annoyance, I booked an appointment for a dermaplaning facial. Then, I saw Amazon Prime Day picks from Alix Earle, which included an affordable dermaplaning tool that I just had to buy with the hopes that I could cancel my facial appointment

The Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool can be used to exfoliate the skin, remove unwanted facial hair, and shape your eyebrows. As someone with oily skin, exfoliation is always a priority. Getting rid of those dead skin cells and cleaning out the pores is just what I need to make sure my favorite skincare products absorb quickly and work effectively.

I have had dermaplaning facials and love them, but I don't always have the time or money to make this a regular thing. I never dermaplaned my skin at home before, but Alix's product recommendation inspired me to try it.