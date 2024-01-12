Will Laura Dern Return for Big Little Lies Season 3? She Says...

Watch : Jason Momao, Demi Moore, Ian Somerhalder & More Talk Common Ground Film

Laura Dern will not not reunite with the rest of The Monterey Five.

Nearly two months after her Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman revealed that season three of the HBO show is happening, the Jurassic Park alum weighed in if she'll be reprising her role as the well-to-do Renata Klein.

"I just know if it's meant to be, I will be there," she exclusively told E! News at a Jan. 11 screening of Common Ground, "because those are my dearest friends."

And Dern believes the reunion would be a blast. As she put it to Today last month, "Let's just say we're best friends in art and in life and there would be nothing more fun for all of us. We would have the time of our lives."

Based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies also stars Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley as high-powered yet troubled moms living in the affluent oceanside town of Monterey, Calif. The show initially debuted as a limited series in 2017, but returned for a second in 2019 with Meryl Streep joining the cast.