Will Laura Dern Return for Big Little Lies Season 3? She Says...

Laura Dern will not not reunite with the rest of The Monterey Five.
Nearly two months after her Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman revealed that season three of the HBO show is happening, the Jurassic Park alum weighed in if she'll be reprising her role as the well-to-do Renata Klein.
"I just know if it's meant to be, I will be there," she exclusively told E! News at a Jan. 11 screening of Common Ground, "because those are my dearest friends."
And Dern believes the reunion would be a blast. As she put it to Today last month, "Let's just say we're best friends in art and in life and there would be nothing more fun for all of us. We would have the time of our lives."
Based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies also stars Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley as high-powered yet troubled moms living in the affluent oceanside town of Monterey, Calif. The show initially debuted as a limited series in 2017, but returned for a second in 2019 with Meryl Streep joining the cast.
In 2022, Kravitz expressed doubts of a third season after the death of Jean-Marc Vallée, an executive producer on the show who directed all of season one. "I just can't imagine going on without him," she told GQ. "He really was the visionary for that show."
However, Kidman confirmed in December that she and Witherspoon, who are also executive producers on Big Little Lies, would be making more episodes after the series' "massive success."
"We are working on it," Reese told Variety earlier this month. "Nic and I have been working on it a lot."
As for Dern, she recently appeared in Common Ground, a follow-up to the 2020 documentary Kiss the Ground about the global food movement.
"What I love about this film is it points us in the ways that we can actually save our planet, and the answer is in our soil," she told E! News at its Los Angeles screening in partnership with Maker's Mark. "It is the regenerative farmers in this country who are going to change everything. What they're doing to protect all of us and future generations is pretty remarkable."
Common Ground is in select theatres now.
