Jason Bateman Jokes About Getting Lip Fillers at Emmy Awards 2023

Jason Bateman joked about getting cosmetic work done at the 2023 Emmys, held in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

Jason Bateman isn't shying away from plastic surgery.

The Ozark actor joked about getting cosmetic procedures while presenting the trophy for Directing for a Drama Series at the 2023 Emmy Awards, held Jan. 15 in downtown Los Angeles. 

"My first acting role was Little House on the Prairie. I was 11," Bateman said, pointing to a throwback photo. "That's me right there without the hair extensions and the lip fillers."

He also joked about the impact directing can have on his portrayals onscreen—no matter his appearance. 

"My character was an orphan who suffered numerous hardships, including getting caught in a bear trap and being shot in a bank robbery," Bateman continued. "Without the direction from the great Michael Landon, there's no way I could have pulled off such a realistic and heart-rendering portrayal of a young, thin-lipped orphan with a bob."

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, but it was rescheduled for 2024 due to the Hollywood strikes. Now, Grown-ish actor Anthony Anderson is leading the evening as host, welcoming the casts of hit shows including White Lotus, Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary and Succession, which earned 27 nominations, more than any other show.

