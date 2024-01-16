Matthew Macfadyen's Final Tom-Greg Moment Is the Perfect Succession Sendoff at Emmys

Matthew Macfadyen took home the 2023 Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series, beating Nicholas Braun, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, Alan Ruck, Wille Sharpe and Alexander Skarsgård.

Now this is a ludicrously capacious win.

Matthew Macfadyen won the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for his role in the fourth and final season of Succession. The 49-year-old, who plays Tom Wambsgans in the drama, beat out costars Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård, as well as The White Lotus' Wille Sharpe, F. Murray Abraham and Theo James, for the honor during the Jan. 15 ceremony. (Check out the full list of 2023 Emmy winners here.) 

But Matthew, who took home his second Emmy, made sure to shoutout his partner-in-crime on the series, Nicholas, who plays his mentee Cousin Greg. After all, you can't make a Tomlette without cracking a couple of Gregs.

"I must make special mention to my onscreen wife Sarah Snook," he said during his acceptance speech. "And my other screen wife, Nicholas Braun. Acting with you has been one of those wonderful things in my career."

"Thank you Nick," he continued. "Thank you Sarah, it's been a joy."

And while it's Matthew who walked away with the trophy in hand, HBO came out as the true winner in the category. After all, all eight nominees were split even between the network's hit shows Succession and The White Lotus. In fact, Succession entered into the ceremony the most nominated show with a whopping 27—including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And when Matthew won the same award last year, Nicholas couldn't help but praise his fellow Disgusting Brother.

"He deserved it completely," he raved exclusively to E! News. "Just one of my favorite actors I've gotten to work with and just in the world. He's an amazing guy to learn from and we have something really special."

Keep reading to see who else took home a 2023 Emmy.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series 

Alan Ruck, Succession
Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series 

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Suvivor
Top Chef
The Voice

