Matthew Macfadyen's Final Tom-Greg Moment Is the Perfect Succession Sendoff at Emmys

Now this is a ludicrously capacious win.

Matthew Macfadyen won the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for his role in the fourth and final season of Succession. The 49-year-old, who plays Tom Wambsgans in the drama, beat out costars Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård, as well as The White Lotus' Wille Sharpe, F. Murray Abraham and Theo James, for the honor during the Jan. 15 ceremony. (Check out the full list of 2023 Emmy winners here.)

But Matthew, who took home his second Emmy, made sure to shoutout his partner-in-crime on the series, Nicholas, who plays his mentee Cousin Greg. After all, you can't make a Tomlette without cracking a couple of Gregs.

"I must make special mention to my onscreen wife Sarah Snook," he said during his acceptance speech. "And my other screen wife, Nicholas Braun. Acting with you has been one of those wonderful things in my career."

"Thank you Nick," he continued. "Thank you Sarah, it's been a joy."