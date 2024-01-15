Class Is Chaotically Back in Session During Abbott Elementary Season 3 Sneak Peek

Watch : Abbott Elementary Teachers Deal With the Heat

It's finally time to head back to school.

In E! News' exclusive first look at the third season of Abbott Elementary, premiering with an hour-long episode Feb. 7, all of your favorite teachers are back to enrich the minds of their students at the titular Philadelphia school—and, of course, Principal Ava (Janelle James) is there, too.

The stakes of teaching kindergarten through eighth grade have never been higher as Chris Perfetti's Jacob is seen shouting "Oh my god" while Lisa Ann Walter's Melissa adds "Shocking." At one point, Sheryl Lee Ralph's Barbara even exclaims, "I've got to go save the school."

Another bombshell? William Stanford Davis, who plays the scene-stealing janitor Mr. Johnson claims he was elected to the state senate. Well, maybe.

Then there's Quinta Brunson's Janine telling the cameras, "I ate that. I consumed it." And knowing Janine, she probably did.

The Emmy-winning show—which also includes Tyler James Williams, as the no-nonsense Gregory—was originally set to return in September, but was delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes, which ended in the fall.