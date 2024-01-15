Exclusive

Class Is Chaotically Back in Session During Abbott Elementary Season 3 Sneak Peek

Ahead of the 2023 Emmys, head back to school with E! News’ exclusive look at Abbott Elementary season three, starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

By Olivia Evans Jan 15, 2024 3:00 PMTags
TVCelebritiesQuinta Brunson
Watch: Abbott Elementary Teachers Deal With the Heat

It's finally time to head back to school. 

In E! News' exclusive first look at the third season of Abbott Elementary, premiering with an hour-long episode Feb. 7, all of your favorite teachers are back to enrich the minds of their students at the titular Philadelphia school—and, of course, Principal Ava (Janelle James) is there, too. 

The stakes of teaching kindergarten through eighth grade have never been higher as Chris Perfetti's Jacob is seen shouting "Oh my god" while Lisa Ann Walter's Melissa adds "Shocking." At one point, Sheryl Lee Ralph's Barbara even exclaims, "I've got to go save the school." 

Another bombshell? William Stanford Davis, who plays the scene-stealing janitor Mr. Johnson claims he was elected to the state senate. Well, maybe. 

Then there's Quinta Brunson's Janine telling the cameras, "I ate that. I consumed it." And knowing Janine, she probably did.

The Emmy-winning show—which also includes Tyler James Williams, as the no-nonsense Gregory—was originally set to return in September, but was delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes, which ended in the fall.

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

Still, if any show is worth the wait, it's this mockumentary, which nabbed six nominations at the 2023 Emmys, airing Jan. 15. 

"It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would've," Quinta said of the series during her 2023 Golden Globes acceptance speech."But let's be real, I did imagine it, that's why I sold it to you."

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Trending Stories

1

How the Bizarre Cult of Mother God Led to Amy Carlson Being Mummified

2

Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue

3
Update!

Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Complete Winners List

Curious to see when more of your favorite shows are coming back? Read on. 

 

 

Sarah Enticknap/NBC

La Brea (NBC) - Jan. 9

Season three of the sci-fi drama returns Jan. 9.

MTV/Paramount

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (MTV) - Jan. 9

Rap superstar Saucy Santana joins the series alongside cast members Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mazi G, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc and ZellSwag.

Peacock

Ted (Peacock) - Jan. 11

Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

The Traitors (Peacock) - Jan. 12

Season two of the reality competition series debuts Jan. 12.

Michele K. Short/HBO

True Detective: Night Country (HBO) - Jan. 14

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Hulu/Disney

Death and Other Details (Hulu) - Jan. 16

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective. 

Scott McDermott/Hulu/Disney

Life & Beth (Hulu) - Feb. 16

As Beth (Amy Schumer) and John’s (Michael Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

NBC

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire & Chicago P.D. (NBC) - Jan. 17

One Chicago Wednesdays return Jan. 17.

Zach Dilgard/NBC via Getty Images

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU & Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - Jan. 18

All three Law & Order series are back for new seasons Jan. 18

Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC

Transplant (NBC) - Jan. 19

Season three of the medical drama premieres Jan. 19.

TLC/Discovery

Love & Translation (TLC) - Jan. 21

In TLC’s brand-new relationship series, three American bachelors travel to paradise where they will be joined by twelve women from nine different countries, who don’t speak any English. Without a shared language or the use of a translator, this series explores how singles looking for love come together in the attempt to find a connection. In spending time together and focusing on getting to know one another, Love & Translation will showcase raw, genuine moments in a unique dating environment. 

Disney/ABC

The Bachelor ( ABC) - Jan. 22

Season 28 of The Bachelor, which features Joey Graziadei as the leading man, will kickstart with 32 dynamic women ready to win Joey Graziadei's heart

Netflix

Griselda (Netflix) - Jan. 25

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother."

Peacock

In the Know (Peacock) - Jan. 25

In the Know is an animated comedy series and workplace parody centered on public radio host Lauren Caspian (voiced by series co-creator Zach Woods), which blends intricate stop-motion animation and live-action interviews with some of the biggest names in pop culture. 

AppleTV+

Masters of the Air (AppleTV+) - Jan. 26

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) - Feb. 2

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO & Max) - Feb. 4

Larry David's Emmy-winning comedy returns for it's 12th and final season February.

Disney/ABC

The Conners (ABC) - Feb. 7

Season five of the comedy debuts Feb. 7.

ABC/Matt Sayles

Abbott Elementary (ABC) - Feb. 7

Season three of the Emmy-winning comedy debuts Feb. 7.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV) - Feb. 8

Following last season’s shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the “Shore” family trip in Nashville. But the legendary family vacation doesn’t stop there, with the Mayor of Atlantic City honoring the gang, “MVP” trying to find zen in Tucson, and the group returning to where it all started, Seaside Heights. This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations, and reunions years in the making.

Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker (CBS) - Feb 11

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - Feb. 12

Fifth season debuts Feb. 12.

Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawaii (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season three debuts Feb. 12.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season six premieres Feb. 12.

CBS

NCIS (CBS) - Feb. 12

NCIS' 21st season premieres Feb. 12.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

All FBI Series (CBS) - Feb. 13

FBI, FBI True, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted all return Feb. 13

SYFY/NBCUniversal

Resident Alien (SYFY) - Feb. 14

Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s “Resident Alien” follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy.  Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle – Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time.

Michael Courtney/CBS

So Help Me Todd (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season two returns Feb. 15.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season three premieres Feb. 15.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Young Sheldon (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season seven debuts Feb. 15.

photos
View More Photos From 2024 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

How the Bizarre Cult of Mother God Led to Amy Carlson Being Mummified

2

Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue

3
Update!

Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Complete Winners List

4

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make Cute Exit Together After Chiefs' Win

5
Exclusive

Why Margot Robbie Feels "Lucky" to Be Married to "Normie" Tom Ackerley