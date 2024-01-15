These 15 Products Will Help You Get the Best Sleep of Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

One thing about me is that I take sleep very seriously, and I don't just mean going to bed early and getting a solid eight hours of sleep. I'm talking a whole routine. From making a cup of calming tea to slipping into some cozy pajamas and turning on a sound machine to block out noise, I try to take every step possible to ensure I get the best sleep ever. It might seem extra but I'm willing to do whatever it takes to fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply in order to wake up well rested and refreshed the next morning because quite frankly, I turn into a cranky monster that can't get any work done if I don't. If this sounds like you (or you just haven't been sleeping that great lately), I pulled together some of my favorite Amazon products that have significantly improved my sleep.

These items aren't expensive either, they're simple and affordable things you can easily incorporate into your daily bedtime routine to get a restful sleep every night. So, if you're looking to get some extra z's, keep reading for a list of 15 products that you can use to help get the best sleep of your life.