These 15 Products Will Help You Get the Best Sleep of Your Life

One thing about me is that I take sleep very seriously, and I don't just mean going to bed early and getting a solid eight hours of sleep. I'm talking a whole routine. From making a cup of calming tea to slipping into some cozy pajamas and turning on a sound machine to block out noise, I try to take every step possible to ensure I get the best sleep ever. It might seem extra but I'm willing to do whatever it takes to fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply in order to wake up well rested and refreshed the next morning because quite frankly, I turn into a cranky monster that can't get any work done if I don't. If this sounds like you (or you just haven't been sleeping that great lately), I pulled together some of my favorite Amazon products that have significantly improved my sleep.
These items aren't expensive either, they're simple and affordable things you can easily incorporate into your daily bedtime routine to get a restful sleep every night. So, if you're looking to get some extra z's, keep reading for a list of 15 products that you can use to help get the best sleep of your life.
Yogasleep Dohm Classic Sound Machine
If I had to pick one thing from this list, it would hands down be this sound machine. It has an actual fan inside that creates a soothing white noise that lulls me to sleep (and that blocks out noise from neighbors or roommates). It's no wonder it has 15,800+ 5-star ratings.
Govee LED Light Bulb
This LED light bulb has tons of cool colors to create a sleepy, relaxing vibe. Best of all, it has a sunrise and sunset setting that can be set to a specific time to help you wake up and fall asleep. It has 21,700+ 5-star ratings.
Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
With over 16,600 5-star ratings, these silk pillowcases feel so luxurious. Not only are they soft, but silk naturally keeps cool, which is perfect for sweaty sleepers. Plus, it can help your skin and hair retain its natural moisture. Choose from 41 colors.
LULUSILK Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask
Sleep masks are another no brainer. Even if you think your room is dark, there are always bits of light that find their way through your blinds or that radiate from nearby electronics. It's made from 100% silk and comes in six shades.
Osteo Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain
Throw that old, lumpy pillow away and opt for this best-selling memory foam one instead. It has natural contours that support your neck and a breathable quality that keeps it feeling cool. It's perfect for side sleepers since it has a crevice designed specifically to rest your hand.
Auspicious Shiba Inu Stuffed Animal Plush
I may not be 10 years old anymore but I still like to cuddle with a stuffed animal as I drift off to sleep. This one is so plush and comes in a few sizes and several characters, like a Shiba Inu, fox, or bear.
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray
This best-selling sleep spray contains a calming blend of lavender, chamomile and other essential oils that put you to sleep so quickly. The reviews on this are impressive, with one reviewer writing, "this works so well i don't even remember falling asleep. it leaves my bed smelling so good and i've had the best sleep ive ever experienced in my life"
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
With a whopping 159,700+ 5-star ratings, these down pillows are so plush, you'll feel like you're in a hotel. They're breathable for a cooling effect and will never go flat. Plus they come in a set of two.
Celestial Seasonings Wellness Tea Sleepytime Extra
Made with chamomile, lemongrass, and spearmint, this tea is called "sleepytime" for a reason since the ingredients help you feel calm and relaxed. I mean who needs melatonin when you have this?
Maple Holistics Dream Essential Oil Blend
Pop this essential oil blend – which contains lavender, chamomile, sage, and ylang ylang – into a diffuser and you'll definitely be in the mood to sleep. It has an impressive 25,900+ 5-star ratings, with one reviewer saying, "The magic of this blend truly shines in promoting sleep. It creates a tranquil atmosphere in my bedroom that helps me drift off to dreamland effortlessly."
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser
To go with your essential oils, you need a diffuser, and this one has 40,600+ 5-star ratings. It has multi-color LED lights, timers, and mist settings that you can control via the remote so you don't have to get up from bed.
LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom
If you live in dry or cold climates, this humidifier will pump moisture back into the air so you can wake up without a dry throat or clogged sinuses. This one has multiple settings and even a tray you can fill up with essential oils.
NICETOWN Pitch Black Insulated Blackout Curtains
If your current shades aren't cutting it, add these best-selling blackout curtains to your windows. They come in a bunch of different colors and lengths and have 89,200+ 5-star ratings.
Body Restore Shower Steamers
If you prefer night showers like myself, then you have to try these best-selling aromatherapy shower steamers. Pop these into your hot shower and the lavender scent that's released will make you so relaxed and ready for bed.
Ekouaer Pajamas Women's Long Sleeve Sleepwear
Just slipping into these pajamas alone is enough to get you sleepy. They're oh so soft and come in 42 cute colors and prints. They also have an option with short sleeves and shorts if that's more your speed.