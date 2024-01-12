Khloe Kardashian Shares Why She Doesn’t “Badmouth” Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is taking the high road.
Since the Good American founder and Tristan Thompson broke up for good in early 2022 amid his multiple cheating scandals, the former couple have worked to establish a co-parenting relationship for their two kids. And the 39-year-old isn't holding back when it comes to sharing how difficult that journey has been.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever?" Khloe told tmrw in an interview published Jan. 11, per People, "Of course. But it's way harder to be nice."
"It's way harder when you're really mad at someone," she continued, "it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'"
Even though Khloe—who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 16 months, with the basketball player—believes it's the best approach, it still sometimes feels like an uphill battle.
"I had to learn to take control of my feelings," she admitted. "There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person."
While it can be difficult to hold back as she navigates her co-parenting relationship with Tristan—who is also dad to Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig and shares son Theo, 2, with Maralee Nichols—at the end of the day it all comes down to what's best for True and Tatum.
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," the Kardashians star explained. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"
And despite their difficult dynamic, family always comes first for Khloe. In fact, she allowed Tristan and his brother Amari, 17—who the NBA player took guardianship of after the death of their mom Andrea Thompson—to temporarily move in with her after his house was damaged in a storm.
"No matter what, we're not a family of, ‘eye for an eye,' especially in times of need," she told Tristan. "That's when you rally together and I want to be good for the lifetimes after this."
"I want my karma just to always be great," she continued. "And I'm not justifying anything you've done. I mean, obviously everything you did, it was f--ked up and I'm strong enough that it's not going to break me."
