Khloe Kardashian Shares Why She Doesn’t “Badmouth” Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian explained how she goes about co-parenting kids True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson and why it’s important to stay on good terms.

Watch: Why Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t “Badmouth” Her Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is taking the high road.

Since the Good American founder and Tristan Thompson broke up for good in early 2022 amid his multiple cheating scandals, the former couple have worked to establish a co-parenting relationship for their two kids. And the 39-year-old isn't holding back when it comes to sharing how difficult that journey has been.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever?" Khloe told tmrw in an interview published Jan. 11, per People, "Of course. But it's way harder to be nice."

"It's way harder when you're really mad at someone," she continued, "it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'"

Even though Khloe—who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 16 months, with the basketball player—believes it's the best approach, it still sometimes feels like an uphill battle.

photos
Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Christmas 2023: See Photos From Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and More

"I had to learn to take control of my feelings," she admitted. "There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person."

While it can be difficult to hold back as she navigates her co-parenting relationship with Tristan—who is also dad to Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig and shares son Theo, 2, with Maralee Nichols—at the end of the day it all comes down to what's best for True and Tatum.

"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," the Kardashians star explained. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"

And despite their difficult dynamic, family always comes first for Khloe. In fact, she allowed Tristan and his brother Amari, 17—who the NBA player took guardianship of after the death of their mom Andrea Thompson—to temporarily move in with her after his house was damaged in a storm.

"No matter what, we're not a family of, ‘eye for an eye,' especially in times of need," she told Tristan. "That's when you rally together and I want to be good for the lifetimes after this." 

"I want my karma just to always be great," she continued. "And I'm not justifying anything you've done. I mean, obviously everything you did, it was f--ked up and I'm strong enough that it's not going to break me."

Keep reading to see more moments of Khloe and Tristan's family.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe Kardashian shared this pic of herself with True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 13 months, on Aug. 27, 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian [six face with tears of joy emojis] facts!!! Lol"

Instagram

Christmas Spirit

Khloe shared a look at her kids in matching holiday PJs in December 2023, writing, "The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True hugged her brother on the trampoline.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Dad Tristan Thompson shared his first photos of Tatum for the little one's first birthday in July 2023.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Hulu
Baby Boy

He made a brief appearance on a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

