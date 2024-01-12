Khloe Kardashian Shares Why She Doesn’t “Badmouth” Ex Tristan Thompson

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t “Badmouth” Her Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is taking the high road.

Since the Good American founder and Tristan Thompson broke up for good in early 2022 amid his multiple cheating scandals, the former couple have worked to establish a co-parenting relationship for their two kids. And the 39-year-old isn't holding back when it comes to sharing how difficult that journey has been.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever?" Khloe told tmrw in an interview published Jan. 11, per People, "Of course. But it's way harder to be nice."

"It's way harder when you're really mad at someone," she continued, "it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!'"

Even though Khloe—who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 16 months, with the basketball player—believes it's the best approach, it still sometimes feels like an uphill battle.