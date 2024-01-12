Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos Declared Dead Nearly 5 Years After Disappearance

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Jennifer Dulos is considered dead in the eyes of the court nearly five years after her disappearance.

A Connecticut judge recently granted a request filed by Jennifer's mom—the guardian of her five kids—to have the 50-year-old declared legally dead to protect the family's assets, according to NBC Connecticut. A declaration signed by Judge William P. Osterndorf and obtained by the outlet said that "over-whelming evidence submitted to the Court supports the claim that Jennifer sustained non-survivable injuries."

"Extensive efforts have been made by local and State Police authorities to locate her body," the document read. "To date, more than four years have passed and the body of Jennifer has not been located. Neither Jennifer's mother, children or other family members and friends have been contacted by Jennifer since May 24, 2019. The inescapable conclusion is Jennifer is dead."

The legal ruling came ahead of the trial against Michelle Troconis, who has been accused of helping Jennifer's late estranged husband Fotis Dulos cover up her presumed murder.