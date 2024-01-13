J.Crew Has Deals on Everything, Score Up to 70% Off Classic & Trendy Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to this time of year, that time right after the holidays, I lie in wait for the sneaky sales. They're not the flashy ones, not the showy ones, they're the ones that are quiet and powerful. This is the time that you can get a huge discount on outerwear, accessories, tops, bottoms, sweaters, and more. And the sales that I'm looking at (and lurking around), are the ones over at J.Crew and J.Crew Factory. We're talking an extra 70% off sale styles at J.Crew (with code SHOPSALE), and I've done the math for you with the picks below. Next, you can get up to 60% off everything at J.Crew Factory, plus an extra 20% off on orders $100 or more with code WINTERSBEST and an extra 60% off clearance styles with code QUICK60. Again, I've done the math.
You'll find a puffed-sleeve heart sweater just in time for Valentine's Day, for $44. And an extra-soft crewneck sweater for $25, plus it comes in seven colors. There's also a classic flannel shirt that's down from $98 to $13. There are so many styles, from the classic to the trendy.
So keep on scrolling, because these sales won't last forever. In fact, they might be over by the end of the weekend. Get clicking, my girlies.
Wool-blend shirt-jacket
Your new favorite shacket has just arrived. This wool-blend shirt-jacket has elegant gold buttons, a warm feel, and looks perfect over a t-shirt. Plus, it's $39 with code SHOPSALE.
Printed knot headband
Your Valentine's Day just got a little sweeter with this knot headband decked with hearts. It's just $14 and you can also score one in plaid or in a red and pink heart pattern. One reviewer reported it's even comfortable to wear with glasses.
Garçon classic shirt in plaid flannel
Get this $98 plaid flannel shirt for just $13. It features a cut that's somewhere between slim and relaxed, plus J.Crew's version of a French cuff. Reviewers rave about it's color and fit.
Bow tie-neck top
You won't believe this, but if you use code QUICK60 on this striped top, you'll get an extra 60% off -- bringing it to just $20. It features a trendy bow at the neck and a design that goes with jeans or dressier pants.
Villa coat in Italian stadium-cloth
At 50% off, you have to check out this villa coat. It has a dramatic collar and elegant gold zipper (that's hidden), plus it's warm without being bulky. Look stylish in any kind of weather.
Long-sleeve ruffleneck smocked top
Add a classy, feminine touch to any outfit with this smocked top. It has a girly ruffleneck at the collar, cute puffed sleeves, and elevates your everyday look. Oh, and it's just $15, which is the best part of all.
Sweater-polo in extra-soft yarn
Use code QUICK60 for an extra 60% off this polo sweater (bringing it to just $24). It's made of super soft yarn, that some reviewers compare to cashmere, and goes with everything.
Girlfriend crewneck tee
A soft crewneck tee is a must for any wardrobe. Perfectly lightweight in the summer, great for layering in the winter, you need this in a few colors. Classic style, classic fit, classic you.
Vintage rib lady jacket
If you're looking to lean into the quiet luxury trend, this vintage jacket is a great pick. With a vintage rib fabric, elegant gold buttons, and a soft, stretchy feel, you can wear it with high-waisted jeans or a pencil skirt for that old money feel.
Quilted mockneck pullover
With a boxy fit and a mock neck, this pullover is ideal for fall layering or just wearing solo. Plus, it has a quilted look that steps up the elegance a notch. It's available in a few colors, for just $29.
Oversized metallic leather headband
This oversized metallic headband is the perfect trendy accent for any hair. It also comes in silver and black, but at this price, it won't last forever.
High-rise girlfriend chino pant
Available in a few colors, you need these high-rise chinos in your closet ASAP. They have a bit of stretch, so they move with you, and a comfy fit that you can wear all day, every day. Roll up the cuffs in the summer, keep them down in the winter, these pants are everything.
Chambray shirt in signature fit
A soft chambray shirt is another one of those chic staples that can go with everything. Wear it tucked or untucked, to work or happy hour, this shirt is timeless.
Original schoolboy blazer
I bought this schoolboy blazer a few years ago and it still looks as good as new. It can also look professional in work environments or look cute for brunch, and it's been my go-to blazer. Grab it in navy, camel, or black.
Puff-sleeve heart sweater
Your Valentine's Day fit is here with this puff-sleeve heart sweater. Featuring ivory and navy stripes and an oversized heart and puff sleeves, it's sweet, cute, and 50% off. Use code WINTERSBEST at checkout if your orders are $100+.
Long-sleeve crewneck girlfriend tee
Everyone needs one of these crewneck tees in their closet. Wear it solo or under a sweater or cardigan, and the cotton fabric will feel cool and comfortable against your skin. It's available in a few colors, but at this $9 price, not for long.
Quilted jacket
If you're looking for a light jacket with an elegant touch, this quilted jacket is it. Reviewers rave about the quality and report that you can wear a t-shirt or a sweater underneath. Black, pale mocha, and ivory colors are available.
Wide-leg full-length jean in all-day stretch
Stretchy and on-trend, these wide-leg jeans might just become your next favorite pair. They have a button fly and feel comfy enough to wear all day.
Crewneck sweater in extra-soft yarn
This extra-soft crewneck sweater is a versatile staple for any wardrobe, because it goes with everything. Plus, you can dress it up with some jewelry or pair it down with jeans, but just don't wait. At $25, they're going fast.