J.Crew Has Deals on Everything, Score Up to 70% Off Classic & Trendy Styles

When it comes to this time of year, that time right after the holidays, I lie in wait for the sneaky sales. They're not the flashy ones, not the showy ones, they're the ones that are quiet and powerful. This is the time that you can get a huge discount on outerwear, accessories, tops, bottoms, sweaters, and more. And the sales that I'm looking at (and lurking around), are the ones over at J.Crew and J.Crew Factory. We're talking an extra 70% off sale styles at J.Crew (with code SHOPSALE), and I've done the math for you with the picks below. Next, you can get up to 60% off everything at J.Crew Factory, plus an extra 20% off on orders $100 or more with code WINTERSBEST and an extra 60% off clearance styles with code QUICK60. Again, I've done the math.

You'll find a puffed-sleeve heart sweater just in time for Valentine's Day, for $44. And an extra-soft crewneck sweater for $25, plus it comes in seven colors. There's also a classic flannel shirt that's down from $98 to $13. There are so many styles, from the classic to the trendy.

So keep on scrolling, because these sales won't last forever. In fact, they might be over by the end of the weekend. Get clicking, my girlies.