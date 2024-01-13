J.Crew Has Deals on Everything, Score Up to 70% Off Classic & Trendy Styles

Get a chic $148 wool-blend shacket for $39, a $49 metallic headband for $6, a bright $39 crew neck for $9 -- and more jaw-dropping prices.

When it comes to this time of year, that time right after the holidays, I lie in wait for the sneaky sales. They're not the flashy ones, not the showy ones, they're the ones that are quiet and powerful. This is the time that you can get a huge discount on outerwear, accessories, tops, bottoms, sweaters, and more. And the sales that I'm looking at (and lurking around), are the ones over at J.Crew and J.Crew Factory. We're talking an extra 70% off sale styles at J.Crew (with code SHOPSALE), and I've done the math for you with the picks below. Next, you can get up to 60% off everything at J.Crew Factory, plus an extra 20% off on orders $100 or more with code WINTERSBEST and an extra 60% off clearance styles with code QUICK60. Again, I've done the math.

You'll find a puffed-sleeve heart sweater just in time for Valentine's Day, for $44. And an extra-soft crewneck sweater for $25, plus it comes in seven colors. There's also a classic flannel shirt that's down from $98 to $13. There are so many styles, from the classic to the trendy.

So keep on scrolling, because these sales won't last forever. In fact, they might be over by the end of the weekend. Get clicking, my girlies.

Wool-blend shirt-jacket

Your new favorite shacket has just arrived. This wool-blend shirt-jacket has elegant gold buttons, a warm feel, and looks perfect over a t-shirt. Plus, it's $39 with code SHOPSALE.

$148
$39
J.Crew

Printed knot headband

Your Valentine's Day just got a little sweeter with this knot headband decked with hearts. It's just $14 and you can also score one in plaid or in a red and pink heart pattern. One reviewer reported it's even comfortable to wear with glasses.

$34.50
$14.50
J.Crew Factory

Garçon classic shirt in plaid flannel

Get this $98 plaid flannel shirt for just $13. It features a cut that's somewhere between slim and relaxed, plus J.Crew's version of a French cuff. Reviewers rave about it's color and fit.

$98
$13.50
J.Crew

Bow tie-neck top

You won't believe this, but if you use code QUICK60 on this striped top, you'll get an extra 60% off -- bringing it to just $20. It features a trendy bow at the neck and a design that goes with jeans or dressier pants.

$89.50
$20
J.Crew Factory

Villa coat in Italian stadium-cloth

At 50% off, you have to check out this villa coat. It has a dramatic collar and elegant gold zipper (that's hidden), plus it's warm without being bulky. Look stylish in any kind of weather.

$385
$192.50
J.Crew

Long-sleeve ruffleneck smocked top

Add a classy, feminine touch to any outfit with this smocked top. It has a girly ruffleneck at the collar, cute puffed sleeves, and elevates your everyday look. Oh, and it's just $15, which is the best part of all.

$128
$15.90
J.Crew Factory

Sweater-polo in extra-soft yarn

Use code QUICK60 for an extra 60% off this polo sweater (bringing it to just $24). It's made of super soft yarn, that some reviewers compare to cashmere, and goes with everything. 

$98
$24
J.Crew Factory

Girlfriend crewneck tee

A soft crewneck tee is a must for any wardrobe. Perfectly lightweight in the summer, great for layering in the winter, you need this in a few colors. Classic style, classic fit, classic you.

$34.50
$16.50
J.Crew Factory

Vintage rib lady jacket

If you're looking to lean into the quiet luxury trend, this vintage jacket is a great pick. With a vintage rib fabric, elegant gold buttons, and a soft, stretchy feel, you can wear it with high-waisted jeans or a pencil skirt for that old money feel.

$79.50
$59.50
J.Crew
Quilted mockneck pullover

With a boxy fit and a mock neck, this pullover is ideal for fall layering or just wearing solo. Plus, it has a quilted look that steps up the elegance a notch. It's available in a few colors, for just $29.

$89.50
$29.50
J.Crew Factory

Oversized metallic leather headband

This oversized metallic headband is the perfect trendy accent for any hair. It also comes in silver and black, but at this price, it won't last forever.

$49.50
$6.60
J.Crew

High-rise girlfriend chino pant

Available in a few colors, you need these high-rise chinos in your closet ASAP. They have a bit of stretch, so they move with you, and a comfy fit that you can wear all day, every day. Roll up the cuffs in the summer, keep them down in the winter, these pants are everything.

$79.50
$39.95
J.Crew Factory

Chambray shirt in signature fit

A soft chambray shirt is another one of those chic staples that can go with everything. Wear it tucked or untucked, to work or happy hour, this shirt is timeless.

$89.50
$44.50
J.Crew Factory

Original schoolboy blazer

I bought this schoolboy blazer a few years ago and it still looks as good as new. It can also look professional in work environments or look cute for brunch, and it's been my go-to blazer. Grab it in navy, camel, or black.

$198
$98
J.Crew Factory

Puff-sleeve heart sweater

Your Valentine's Day fit is here with this puff-sleeve heart sweater. Featuring ivory and navy stripes and an oversized heart and puff sleeves, it's sweet, cute, and 50% off. Use code WINTERSBEST at checkout if your orders are $100+.

$89.50
$44.50
J.Crew Factory

Long-sleeve crewneck girlfriend tee

Everyone needs one of these crewneck tees in their closet. Wear it solo or under a sweater or cardigan, and the cotton fabric will feel cool and comfortable against your skin. It's available in a few colors, but at this $9 price, not for long.

$39.50
$9.95
J.Crew Factory

Quilted jacket

If you're looking for a light jacket with an elegant touch, this quilted jacket is it. Reviewers rave about the quality and report that you can wear a t-shirt or a sweater underneath. Black, pale mocha, and ivory colors are available.

$98
$49
J.Crew Factory

Wide-leg full-length jean in all-day stretch

Stretchy and on-trend, these wide-leg jeans might just become your next favorite pair. They have a button fly and feel comfy enough to wear all day.

$118
$69.50
J.Crew Factory

Crewneck sweater in extra-soft yarn

This extra-soft crewneck sweater is a versatile staple for any wardrobe, because it goes with everything. Plus, you can dress it up with some jewelry or pair it down with jeans, but just don't wait. At $25, they're going fast.

$89.50
$25.20
J.Crew Factory

