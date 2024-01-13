Holy Cow! Nordstrom Rack's Weekend Sale Has SKIMS, UGGs & Calvin Klein, up to 88% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Okay, listen up, I don't have a lot of time and there's so much going on. First off, there's so much great shopping over this weekend. You could get some great deals over at Abercrombie & Fitch's activewear line, check out lululemon's We Made Too Much section (with oh so pretty jewel toned fleeces and leggings), or check out the SKIMS winter sale, of course. But, the sales I want to push to the top of your inbox, the ones that are really jaw-dropping, are the sales over at Nordstrom Rack. We're talking major brands and labels for up to 88% off the original prices – including outerwear, jewelry, shoes, fashion, and more.
Since it's still winter, there's a softshell Calvin Klein jacket that's $136 off and a faux shearling pair of UGGs that's 27% off. You can score a $136 necklace for just $19.98 and a $72 soft camel duster for just $22. Plus, there's finds from Tommy Hilfiger, PUMA, SKIMS, and more. The holidays may be over, but you still deserve an extra treat.
So make your way over to Nordstrom Rack for their weekend's deals. Your wallet and wardrobe will thank you, and I thank you for listening.
BP. 52mm Geometric Sunglasses
Full UV protection, oversized geometric frames, and a $6 price tag elevate these sunglasses into my must-buy column. Vintage-inspired, they add a retro touch to any outfit.
Adornia 14K Yellow Gold Plated Layered Pebbled Charm Necklace
Get this $176 necklace for just $19. It features a trendy layered design, gold plating, and a pebbled pendant, that make it a statement piece you'll want to wear on repeat.
Tommy Hilfiger Karissa Rain Boot (Women)
You'll be begging for it to rain, just so you can wear these stylish rain boots from Tommy Hilfiger. They feature a high length, shiny patina, and an unbeatable price tag.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress
Because this lounge dress is SKIMS, you know it's going to be smooth and comfortable. It has a long design, hugs your every curve, and one reviewer called it "absolute perfection." The price tag is also perfection, but it won't last long.
Love by Design Athen Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress
You'll look like a goddess in this plunging V-neck maxi dress. It's soft, elegant, and comes in several colors. Reviewers also report that it looks way more expensive than it actually is.
Koolaburra by UGG Classic Faux Shearling Short Boot (Women)
Keep your feet warm and toasty this season with a pair of faux shearling UGGs. They have a short boot design, that classic UGGs look, and a comfy insole that'll keep you supported all day.
Love by Design Rina Long Sleeve Dotted Chiffon Lace Trim Dress
Lace, chiffon, and dotted texture make this dress the short, flirty dress of your dreams. It gives a feminine vibe and looks high quality, according to reviewers. Best of all, it's 59% off.
Adornia 14K Gold Plated Paperclip Chain Heart Pendant Necklace
This sweet heart pendant necklace is perfect for Valentine's Day, or any day, really. It features a trendy, gold-plated paperclip chain that you can wear solo or layer with other necklaces, and it's 85% off. I repeat, it's 85% off.
BY DESIGN Andrea Open Front Long Cardigan
Cool fall days were made for this long cardigan. With an eye-catching wing collar, open front, and smooth design, you may not want to take it off. Pair it with a t-shirt or light sweater, jeans or leggings, it goes with everything, and it's 68% off.
Vintage Havana Dynamic Sneaker (Women)
Grab these silver sneakers for the next time Beyonce goes on tour. They're metallic, comfortable, and add a bright pop to any outfit. They're also 71% off, which is the nicest part of all.
Elodie Johnny Collar Crop Sweater
This relaxed sweater features a casual open collar and a soft feel that's great for cold weather styling. It also has a cropped cut that reviewers report isn't too cropped, and looks perfect with high-waisted jeans.
Calvin Klein High Pile Fleece Lined Softshell Jacket
Whether you're traveling or staying in one place, this Calvin Klein jacket has got you covered. It's lined with soft fleece to keep you warm, plus it's water resistant to keep you dry, so it's perfect for a cold and wet day. With a long length and 68% off, it's an easy add to your cart.
PUMA Jada Renew Sneaker (Women)
Stay on-trend with these 80's-inspired white sneakers. They're clean lines and classic details go with any fit. And so does the price tag.
90 DEGREE BY REFLEX Lux Cracked Faux Leather Flare Leggings
These faux leather leggings have a flared leg design that's on-trend, and they're 80% off. Wear them to the gym or after, on the couch or off, and they'll turn heads. If you'd like an un-flared option, you can get one here.
SOREL Kinetic Breakthru Venture Waterproof Sneaker (Women)
These waterproof sneakers will keep your feet warm and dry in all kinds of weather (and give you a different look over a traditional pair of boots). They're lightweight, super cushioned for comfort, and 61% off.