Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Says She’s Already a “Professional Mom”

Halle Bailey is seamlessly making motherhood a part of her world.
In fact, The Little Mermaid star's boyfriend, DDG recently confirmed that detail while discussing the arrival of their son, Halo.
"Me and Halle had a baby together," the 26-year-old (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) said in a YouTube video posted on Jan. 7. "I wouldn't chose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She's a great mom. It's crazy. She's amazing,"
The rapper—who also added that some fans should become "detectives" with the speculation that surrounded his girlfriend's private pregnancy—further complimented The Color Purple actress.
"She's a professional mom," he continued. "And we're doing great."
Halle and DDG—who have been together publicly since March 2022—tried their best to dodge pregnancy rumors since speculation first began last year. The pair didn't confirm they were having a baby until Halle shared an Instagram photo announcing their son's birth on Jan. 7.
"The greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," the Disney star wrote alongside a photo of her holding her infant's hand. "Welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you."
And while DDG recently gave their son a shoutout in his track "Darryl Freestyle," and included the baby in his music video with his face covered, the new parents won't be sharing photos of their infant's face any time soon.
"I don't plan on showing his face and she don't plan on showing his face," the rapper added in his recent YouTube video. "It's just too priceless."
Even though this couple is keeping their family relatively private, they have allowed their adorable romance to unfold in the public eye. Read on for more of their sweet moments.