Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Says She’s Already a “Professional Mom”

Watch : Halle Bailey Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey is seamlessly making motherhood a part of her world.

In fact, The Little Mermaid star's boyfriend, DDG recently confirmed that detail while discussing the arrival of their son, Halo.

"Me and Halle had a baby together," the 26-year-old (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) said in a YouTube video posted on Jan. 7. "I wouldn't chose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She's a great mom. It's crazy. She's amazing,"

The rapper—who also added that some fans should become "detectives" with the speculation that surrounded his girlfriend's private pregnancy—further complimented The Color Purple actress.

"She's a professional mom," he continued. "And we're doing great."

Halle and DDG—who have been together publicly since March 2022—tried their best to dodge pregnancy rumors since speculation first began last year. The pair didn't confirm they were having a baby until Halle shared an Instagram photo announcing their son's birth on Jan. 7.