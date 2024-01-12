Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Says She’s Already a “Professional Mom”

Days after Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG confirmed the birth of their baby boy Halo, the rapper shared insight into their new chapter as parents.

Celeb KidsCelebritiesHalle Bailey
Halle Bailey is seamlessly making motherhood a part of her world. 

In fact, The Little Mermaid star's boyfriend, DDG recently confirmed that detail while discussing the arrival of their son, Halo. 

"Me and Halle had a baby together," the 26-year-old (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) said in a YouTube video posted on Jan. 7. "I wouldn't chose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She's a great mom. It's crazy. She's amazing," 

The rapper—who also added that some fans should become "detectives" with the speculation that surrounded his girlfriend's private pregnancy—further complimented The Color Purple actress. 

"She's a professional mom," he continued. "And we're doing great." 

Halle and DDG—who have been together publicly since March 2022—tried their best to dodge pregnancy rumors since speculation first began last year. The pair didn't confirm they were having a baby until Halle shared an Instagram photo announcing their son's birth on Jan. 7.

The Most Memorable Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

"The greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," the Disney star wrote alongside a photo of her holding her infant's hand. "Welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you."

And while DDG recently gave their son a shoutout in his track "Darryl Freestyle," and included the baby in his music video with his face covered, the new parents won't be sharing photos of their infant's face any time soon. 

Instagram / Halle Bailey

"I don't plan on showing his face and she don't plan on showing his face," the rapper added in his recent YouTube video. "It's just too priceless."

Even though this couple is keeping their family relatively private, they have allowed their adorable romance to unfold in the public eye. Read on for more of their sweet moments. 

Instagram / Halle Bailey

January 2024: Introducing Son Halo, Their First Child Together

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

December 2023: L.A. Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Game

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

November 2023: Beyoncé's Renaissance Film Premiere

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

October 2023: Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

March 2023: Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

February 2023: Creed III Premiere

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

February 2023: Milan Fashion Week

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

January 2023: Atlantis, the Royal Event in Dubai

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

December 2022: Avatar 2 Premiere

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

October 2022: Wearable Art Gala

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Roger Vivier

September 2022: Roger Vivier Event in Paris

Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images

August 2022: Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

June 2022: Red Carpet Debut at the BET Awards

