Lily-Rose Depp Celebrates First Dating Anniversary With Girlfriend 070 Shake

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Romance With "Crush" 070 Shake

It looks like true love for Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake.

After all, The Idol star couldn't help but embrace her girlfriend in a sweet Instagram Story marking their first anniversary.

"1 <3," Lily-Rose captioned the Jan. 11 photo of the two. "My dani my forever."

The 24-year-old confirmed her relationship with the rapper—whose real name is Danielle Balbuena—in May with a snap of the pair locking lips on her Instagram Story, captioning the pic, "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."

The couple first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when the two were spotted getting cozy at dinner during Paris Fashion Week. And since taking their relationship public, Lily-Rose has shown her affection for the 26-year-old on social media. In fact, she referred to her girlfriend as the "love of my life" in a sweet birthday tribute in June.

The King actress, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and ex Vanessa Paradis, has generally kept her personal life private after spending her childhood in the limelight.