Lily-Rose Depp Celebrates First Dating Anniversary With Girlfriend 070 Shake

Months after Lily-Rose Depp confirmed her relationship with girlfriend 070 Shake, she marked their relationship milestone on social media.

It looks like true love for Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake

After all, The Idol star couldn't help but embrace her girlfriend in a sweet Instagram Story marking their first anniversary.

"1 <3," Lily-Rose captioned the Jan. 11 photo of the two. "My dani my forever."

The 24-year-old confirmed her relationship with the rapper—whose real name is Danielle Balbuena—in May with a snap of the pair locking lips on her Instagram Story, captioning the pic, "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."

The couple first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when the two were spotted getting cozy at dinner during Paris Fashion Week. And since taking their relationship public, Lily-Rose has shown her affection for the 26-year-old on social media. In fact, she referred to her girlfriend as the "love of my life" in a sweet birthday tribute in June.

The King actress, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and ex Vanessa Paradis, has generally kept her personal life private after spending her childhood in the limelight.

photos
Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake Pack on PDA During NYC Date

"The value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021. "Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was—I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself."

But while Lily-Rose, who has previously been romantically linked to Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet, tries to keep much of her life out of the spotlight, she has opened up about why she rejects labels when it comes to her sexuality.

Lily-Rose Depp/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Usher Proves There’s No Limit in New Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

2

2024 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

Amy Schumer Unveils Topless Selfie With “40 Extra Lbs”

"So many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that's so cool," she told Nylon in 2016. "You don't have to label yourself because it's not set in stone." 

"It's so fluid," Lily-Rose continued, "and there's so much pressure on kids to label themselves and say, ‘This is what I am, this is what I like. You don't need to label yourself." 

Keep reading to see some of Lily-Rose and 070 Shake's cutest moments.

Instagram
"Te Amo"

In June 2023, Lily-Rose Depp posted a sweet photo of herself kissing 070 Shake (whose real name is Danielle Balbuena).

Instagram
Birthday Wishes

Lily-Rose shared an Instagram tribute in honor of her girlfriend's birthday on June 13, 2023.

Instagram
Cuddle Buddy

Lily-Rose brought a friend along for their stroll in the city.

Instagram
Fists Up

070 Shake (who also goes by Dani Moon) snapped a selfie of the stars in leather jackets and gloves.

Instagram
Blossoming Love

Johnny Depp's daughter wrapped her arm around her girlfriend.

Instagram
Striking a Pose

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake looked fierce in a mirror selfie.

Instagram
Dinner for Two

The duo embraced over an intimate candlelit dinner.

Instagram
Behind-the-Scenes

Lily shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story in June 2023.

Instagram
New Perspective

The actress shared a tender moment between the couple.

