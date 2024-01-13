Hurry Up & Shop Vince Camuto’s Shoe Sale With an Extra 50% Off Boots and Booties

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With the new year just beginning, that gives us all a major excuse to buy everything we need to start the year on the right foot. Specifically, shoes. Whether you're a shopaholic who already has over 50 pairs of shoes in their closet right now (um…guilty!) or someone who believes in only owning a minimal amount of premium quality shoes that last a lifetime, I think it's safe to say that we've all heard of the brand Vince Camuto. Not only do they make the chicest pairs of heels, they also offer a range of wide-calf boots for those who suffer from larger-than-life calves like Moi. That's why they've quickly become one of my favorite shoe brands to shop when it comes to high-quality leather boots and more.

However, I'm a girlie on a budget. And the only thing stopping me from buying half the store is usually the price tag. Lucky for you, we did some digging online and found that Vince Camuto is having a major sale right now on shoes. That's not even the best part, they're also offering an extra 50% off boots and booties when you use the code BOOT50 at checkout! So, if you're ready to step right into some major deals on heels, loafers, boots, and more, keep scrolling for all our top picks from their unbelievable sale. Happy shopping!