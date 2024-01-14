Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne, Breaking Nearly 900-Year Tradition

After a 52-year reign, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is bowing out.
The monarch, 83, officially stepped down from the throne Jan. 14—handing over duties to her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik, now King Frederik the 10th.
The abdication is Denmark's first in nearly 900 years, with the last event of its kind being in 1146 when King Erik relinquished his role to enter a monastery.
Traditionally, the succession to the Danish throne has taken place following the death of a sovereign. But this time, it occurred when Margrethe—who will still be referred to as queen—signed a declaration of her abdication during a meeting of the Council of State at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.
The king then became the new sovereign, and his wife took on the title of Queen Mary. (She was previously Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark.) Their 18-year-old son Prince Christian is now the new Crown Prince and heir to the throne. Next in line is his sister Princess Isabella, 16, followed by their 13-year-old brother Prince Vincent and his twin sister Princess Josephine.
Queen Margrethe announced her plans to abdicate in her New Year's address. Reflecting on her back surgery last February, Her Majesty noted the operation went well but "gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation."
Though the last 52 years have certainly been ones she's grateful for.
"Thank you to the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls," the queen, who was married to Prince Henrik of Denmark until his death in 2018, said, later adding, "It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it!"
However, some royal commentators believe her decision could be made in part to save her son's marriage. In November, photos of King Frederik X in Spain with Genoveva Casanova spread online and sparked rumors of an affair. While the socialite from Mexico denied any allegations of a romantic relationship, the Danish royal family told local outlet B.T they do not comment on such rumors.
"It's possible that the Queen took this action because she would have been terrified of the marriage breaking up," royal commentator Phil Dampier recently told The Telegraph, noting Margrethe had previously hinted she would reign for her entire life. "It just seems an extraordinary coincidence that she should make this unexpected announcement just a couple of months after stories emerged of the Crown Prince supposedly having an affair."
Now, as they step into their roles as King and Queen, "they will have to get on with it," he hypothesized. "The Queen may be thinking that they will patch up their differences and it will save their marriage."
King Frederik X hasn't been the only family member to draw attention, either. In September 2022, Queen Margrethe announced that her son Prince Joachim's four children with wife Princess Marie—Count Nikolai, 24; Count Felix, 21; Count Henrik, 14; and Countess Athena, 11—would no longer be allowed to use the titles of prince and princess starting in 2023.
After Prince Joachim expressed his disappointment, Queen Margrethe apologized but stayed firm on her decision.
"I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected," she said in October 2022, later noting, "No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation."