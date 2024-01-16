Cheers These Epic 2023 Emmy Awards Cast Reunions

The 2023 Emmy Awards saw a number of casts, both current and former, reunite. From </>Community to The Sopranos, check out all the adorable moments here.

We should've known TV's biggest night would have given us the biggest cast reunions in history. 

 Yes, the 2023 Emmy Awards brought together all our favorite shows, like Succession's Roy family, the Ted Lasso team and The White Lotus' five-star vacationers.

 And, as it turns out, many of the evening's award presentations set the stage (literally) for some epic cast reunions. Ted DansonRhea PerlmanKelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt found themselves once again in Boston's Cheers bar, while Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli had a Sopranos-inspired psychiatric session. 

 Plus, we were gifted with reunions from Community's Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, as well as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie DayGlenn HowertonRob McElhenneyKaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito.

And we can't forget the the Martin cast reunion that included Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II, or the Grey's Anatomy regroup with Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl and James Pickens Jr. that had our hearts racing.  

photos
Emmys 2023: Red Carpet Couples

"You stayed with us through plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes and a global pandemic, and as we start our 20th season," Chandra said while on stage with her costars. "We are officially the longest-running prime time medical drama in TV history."

"There have been some changes over the years," added Katherine. "But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fanbase."

A sentiment that can be shared for so many of the shows featured at this year's ceremony. 

Now, let's celebrate that—and so much more with the epic reunions throughout all of award season. Raise your glass and read on…

Monica Schipper / Staff (Getty)

SNL Wekend Update's Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

Emmy Awards

Monica Schipper / Staff (Getty)

Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl and James Pickens

Emmy Awards

Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito

Emmy Awards

Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty)

Martin's Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II

Emmy Awards

Monica Schipper / Staff (Getty)

Community's Ken Jeong & Joel McHale

Emmy Awards

Monica Schipper / Staff (Getty)

The Soprano's Lorraine Bracco & Michael Imperioli

Emmy Awards

Jay L. Clendenin / Contributor (Getty)

Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, James Lance and Billy Harris

Emmy Awards

Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty)

Cheers' Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt

Emmy Awards

Ozark's Julia Garner and Jason Bateman
Golden Globes

Ozark's Julia Garner and Jason Bateman

Golden Globes

Suits' Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht
Golden Globes

Suits' Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht

Golden Globes

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Friends' and The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Golden Globes

Mamma Mia's Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep
Golden Globes

 Mamma Mia's Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep

Golden Globes

Todd Williamson/CBS

The Hunger Games' Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz

Golden Globes

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and Martin Short

Golden Globes

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

The Devil Wears Prada's Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt

Golden Globes

Abbott Elementary's Janelle James and Tyler James Williams
Golden Globes

Abbott Elementary's Janelle James and Tyler James Williams

Golden Globes

Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis
Golden Globes

Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis

Golden Globes

Barbie's Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig and Ariana Greenblatt
Golden Globes

Barbie's Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig and Ariana Greenblatt

Golden Globes

Abbott Elementary's Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter
Golden Globes

Abbott Elementary's Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter

Golden Globes

