Cheers These Epic 2023 Emmy Awards Cast Reunions

Watch : 2023 Emmys: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

We should've known TV's biggest night would have given us the biggest cast reunions in history.

Yes, the 2023 Emmy Awards brought together all our favorite shows, like Succession's Roy family, the Ted Lasso team and The White Lotus' five-star vacationers.

And, as it turns out, many of the evening's award presentations set the stage (literally) for some epic cast reunions. Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt found themselves once again in Boston's Cheers bar, while Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli had a Sopranos-inspired psychiatric session.

Plus, we were gifted with reunions from Community's Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, as well as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito.

And we can't forget the the Martin cast reunion that included Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II, or the Grey's Anatomy regroup with Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl and James Pickens Jr. that had our hearts racing.