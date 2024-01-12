Tom Holland Addresses Zendaya Breakup Rumors

Watch : Tom Holland Shares What He Appreciates About GF Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya are still sticking together.

Amid rumors the Spider-Man costars have broken up, Tom cleared the air on Jan. 12, saying the pair are "absolutely not" split up, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. The actor—who still follows Zendaya on Instagram—was pictured in a green hoodie while walking to his car in Los Angeles.

The pair, who play onscreen love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man films, first sparked romance rumors in 2017 and officially confirmed their marvelous romance in 2021 with a PDA session in Los Angeles.

The steamy outing came after years of speculation about their relationship status. And although they kept their romance private in the early days, Tom and Zendaya, both 27, grew more comfortable discussing their relationship over the years.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Tom wrote on Instagram in Sept. 2021 in honor of Zendaya's special day. "Gimme a call when your up xxx."