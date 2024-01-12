Tom Holland Addresses Zendaya Breakup Rumors

Tom Holland set the record straight on his relationship with Zendaya, who he first sparked romance rumors with in 2017 after filming Spider-Man.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are still sticking together.

Amid rumors the Spider-Man costars have broken up, Tom cleared the air on Jan. 12, saying the pair are "absolutely not" split up, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. The actor—who still follows Zendaya on Instagram—was pictured in a green hoodie while walking to his car in Los Angeles.

The pair, who play onscreen love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man films, first sparked romance rumors in 2017 and officially confirmed their marvelous romance in 2021 with a PDA session in Los Angeles.

The steamy outing came after years of speculation about their relationship status. And although they kept their romance private in the early days, Tom and Zendaya, both 27, grew more comfortable discussing their relationship over the years.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Tom wrote on Instagram in Sept. 2021 in honor of Zendaya's special day. "Gimme a call when your up xxx."

And Zendaya returned the favor the following year with a sweet tribute to her leading man, writing on Instagram in June 2022, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest."

As for why they pick and choose what to share with the public?

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Tom told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Variety / Getty Images

Zendaya has also addressed the public's interest in her romance with Tom.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," the Euphoria actress told Elle in August. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

"It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she added. "You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The duo even had to dodge engagement rumors throughout the relationship, specifically after Zendaya posted an Instagram Story photo that featured a buzz-worthy ring.

She later returned to the social media platform to shut down the speculation.

"I can't post anything, you guys," she said in a Sept. 21 Instagram Story video. "I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously."

"You think that's how I would drop the news?" she laughed. "You think, like, what!"

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

And despite the pressure of life in the spotlight, Tom and Zendaya always had each other's backs.

"I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," Tom told Jason BatemanSean Hayes and Will Arnett on the July 3 episode of the trio's Smartless podcast. "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you."

"You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff," he continued, "and that's worth its weight in gold."

To revisit Tom and Zendaya's sweetest moments together, keep reading...

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya speak during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appear at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars speak onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya share a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

