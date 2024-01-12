Usher Proves There’s No Limit in Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Watch : Will Usher Go Shirtless at Super Bowl? He Says...

Oh my gosh.

The new trailer for Usher's performance at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show has been released and it'll have you saying, "Yeah!"

The video, which highlights his iconic song featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, is an homage to his expansive music career and its cultural impact. In fact, this year marks the 30th anniversary of his eponymous debut album and 20th for the song.

The teaser begins with a gospel choir singing the track's famous opening line, "Peace up, A-town down." And the video takes that and rewinds it back as fans are transported two decades to see just how popular the song was after its release.

It weaves together footage of fans over the years, including young girls jumping rope to the song, a marching band's performance, a man playing the flute in a subway station and a group of teens in an orchestra practicing.

But the trailer, which also features Usher performing in front of thousands at concerts, also spotlights some major celebrities moving and grooving to the song, including LeBron James, J Balvin and BTS' Jungkook.