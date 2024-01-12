Usher Proves There’s No Limit in Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

A new trailer just dropped for Usher’s headlining performance at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring fans of all ages and some major celebs.

By Brahmjot Kaur Jan 12, 2024 2:40 PMTags
Oh my gosh.

The new trailer for Usher's performance at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show has been released and it'll have you saying, "Yeah!"

The video, which highlights his iconic song featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, is an homage to his expansive music career and its cultural impact. In fact, this year marks the 30th anniversary of his eponymous debut album and 20th for the song.

The teaser begins with a gospel choir singing the track's famous opening line, "Peace up, A-town down." And the video takes that and rewinds it back as fans are transported two decades to see just how popular the song was after its release.

It weaves together footage of fans over the years, including young girls jumping rope to the song, a marching band's performance, a man playing the flute in a subway station and a group of teens in an orchestra practicing. 

But the trailer, which also features Usher performing in front of thousands at concerts, also spotlights some major celebrities moving and grooving to the song, including LeBron James, J Balvin and BTS' Jungkook.

2023 Super Bowl Game Star Sightings

It'll be an exciting month for the Grammy singer, who will perform in Las Vegas just months after finishing his 100-show residency in the city. And the show, which is being called "30 years in the making," also coincides with the release of his newest album, Coming Home.

The 45-year-old, who previously performed alongside headliner Black Eyed Peas at the sporting event in 2011, shared just how meaningful the opportunity is.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," he said in a September statement to EW. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

Keep reading to see some of the best Super Bowl Halftime performances.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

2023

Rihanna's red hot performance also served as her announcement for her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2020

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history with their performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, becoming the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance. Lopez even had the chance the share a sweet moment on the stage with her child, Emme, performing together in front of the large crowd.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

2017

Lady Gaga made quite the impression at the 2017 Super Bowl when she dropped in from the sky at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Complete with pyrotechnics and multiple costume changes, the performance featured electric renditions of her hits "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance."

Rob Carr/Getty Images
2015

Katy Perry attracted the largest audience in the history of Super Bowl halftime shows with a powerhouse medley that included "Roar," "Teenage Dream" and "Firework" with appearances from Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2014

Joined by special guests The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruno Mars brought the funk to Super Bowl XLVIII with smash hits like "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Just the Way You Are."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé

The singer reunited with Destiny's Child band members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a sizzling group performance during her headliner set.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2012

Madonna's powerhouse performance (including her hits "Give Me All Your Luvin," "Vogue," "Like a Prayer" and more) was almost upstaged my M.I.A.'s middle finger. Almost. 

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage
2011

The Black Eyed Peas had a tough act to follow after The Who killed it in 2010. But the Grammy-winning group brought down the house during the Super Bowl XLV halftime show with their hits "I Gotta Feeling," "Boom Boom Pow" and "Let's Get It Started."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
2010

The Who's lead singer Roger Daltrey and lead guitarist Pete Townshend added some serious rock n' roll to Super Bowl XLIV.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2009

Jennifer Hudson belted out the National Anthem like only a Dreamgirl could at Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

2007

From "Purple Rain" to "Let's Go Crazy," Prince brought the party to Florida during Super Bowl XLI.

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

2006

The Rolling Stones were dishing out plenty of satisfaction during the Super Bowl XL halftime show with their classic rock hits "Start Me Up," "Rough Justice" and "I Can't Get No Satisfaction."

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

2005

Paul McCartney rocked out during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, playing a medley of songs including "Live and Let Die" and the Beatles hit "Hey Jude."

Al Bello/Getty Images

2003

No doubt Super Bowl XXXVII's halftime show was going to be a hit when Gwen Stefani joined Sting onstage for a duet of "Message in a Bottle."

KMazur/WireImage

2003

Beyoncé is no stranger to the big game. She got her Latin flare on with Carlos Santana during the Super Bowl XXXVII pregame show and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXXVIII the following year.

KMazur/WireImage

2002

Bono and the boys performed three of their hit songs when U2 hit the stage for a special 9/11 tribute performance during Super Bowl XXXVI.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2001

Rock gods met pop superstars midgame at Super Bowl XXXV when Aerosmith was joined by *NSync, Britney Spears and Mary J. Blige for a star-studded halftime performance of "Walk This Way."

KMazur/WireImage

2001

Super Bowl XXXV began in true boy-band fashion with a Backstreet Boys rendition of the national anthem.

Brian Bahr / Getty Images

2000

Phil Collins delivered with his performance of "Two Worlds" during Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta.

Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

2000

Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias helped entertain millions of fans with their performance of "Celebrate The Future Hand in Hand."

