YouTubers Austin and Catherine McBroom Break Up After Nearly 7 Years of Marriage

These two are signing off.

Austin and Catherine McBroom, the couple behind "The ACE Family" YouTube channel, have broken up after nearly seven years of marriage.

"As I start my new year, I will challenge myself in ways that I have never done before," Catherine, 33, shared in a statement on Instagram Jan. 11. "2024 will be my year of transformative change and with this taking place, one of the steps in my journey is the difficult decision to leave my marriage."

Explaining that the decision was amicable, she added, "As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated. I have spent the past few years prioritizing my children and honoring my commitment to my family; all the while I seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness."

The McBrooms started their YouTube channel back in 2016, amassing over 18 million followers in the years since with videos of challenges and pranks, as well as family vlogs featuring their three children—daughters Elle, 7, Alaia, 5, and son Steel, 3.