YouTubers Austin and Catherine McBroom Break Up After Nearly 7 Years of Marriage

These two are signing off.
Austin and Catherine McBroom, the couple behind "The ACE Family" YouTube channel, have broken up after nearly seven years of marriage.
"As I start my new year, I will challenge myself in ways that I have never done before," Catherine, 33, shared in a statement on Instagram Jan. 11. "2024 will be my year of transformative change and with this taking place, one of the steps in my journey is the difficult decision to leave my marriage."
Explaining that the decision was amicable, she added, "As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated. I have spent the past few years prioritizing my children and honoring my commitment to my family; all the while I seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness."
The McBrooms started their YouTube channel back in 2016, amassing over 18 million followers in the years since with videos of challenges and pranks, as well as family vlogs featuring their three children—daughters Elle, 7, Alaia, 5, and son Steel, 3.
For his part, Austin shared his own message to social media about the split.
"We have mutually agreed to a divorce but will remain a team when it comes to our kids," the 31-year-old wrote alongside a picture with Catherine. "We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to end. And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors."
He also echoed Catherine's sentiments that their priorities remained focused on their children.
"This transition is not easy but we both are making it as easy as it can be for our family," he noted. "We will continue to be the best parents to our kids. Separations are difficult and most times messy but you will see how we push through these difficult times as a unit and keep influencing with love and positivity."