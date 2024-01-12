Kali Uchis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Don Toliver

Watch : Kali Uchis Reveals She's Pregnant With First Baby In New Music Video!

Kali Uchis is shining a (moon)light on some big news.

The singer is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Don Toliver.

Kali made the announcement in the music video for her song "Tu Corazón Es Mío," which dropped Jan. 11. In the video, the "Moonlight" artist bares her baby bump and gives fans a glimpse at her pregnancy with clips of her and Don at a doctor's appointment and him kissing her belly.

"Starting our family," Kali also wrote on Instagram with a preview for the video. "Don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

And she knows it will be a life full of amazing memories. "The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat," the 29-year-old added. "Since then our new little family has already taught me a love I've never known. To a lifetime of more greatest moments."