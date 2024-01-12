Kali Uchis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Don Toliver

Kali Uchis is shining a (moon)light on some big news.
The singer is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Don Toliver.
Kali made the announcement in the music video for her song "Tu Corazón Es Mío," which dropped Jan. 11. In the video, the "Moonlight" artist bares her baby bump and gives fans a glimpse at her pregnancy with clips of her and Don at a doctor's appointment and him kissing her belly.
"Starting our family," Kali also wrote on Instagram with a preview for the video. "Don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."
And she knows it will be a life full of amazing memories. "The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat," the 29-year-old added. "Since then our new little family has already taught me a love I've never known. To a lifetime of more greatest moments."
Don expressed his excitement over their little one's upcoming arrival too. "We ready for you," the rapper, 29, also wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Need to hurry an pull up. We waiting on You!!!!!!!!"
Don confirmed his relationship with Kali in 2021—telling W Magazine, "We're not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe."
And the "Telepatía" musician is grateful they were able to keep the pregnancy private until they were ready to share.
"Thank u all for the well wishes & also thank u to the rare pure hearted people who respected my privacy & waited for me to feel Safe enough to share something as vulnerable, sacred & personal as this to the world," Kali wrote on her Instagram Stories following the announcement. "No one deserves to be forced or harassed into disclosing a pregnancy before they are ready, especially before their pregnancy is viable. Not to employers, not to strangers, not to business partners, not to family members do you need to disclose anything."
She added, "Your baby & your body is your own & you deserve to have whatever boundaries make YOU feel good. To all the amazing mommies out there, I'm so proud of you & I wish you all the healthiest most peaceful & stress free journey you can have, take care of yourselves. I love you all."
As Kali—who released her new album Orquídeas Jan. 12—waits for her little one to arrive, she's excited about this next chapter.
"Motherhood is definitely something I always wanted to experience," she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Jan. 11. "I feel ready for it. I've done a lot of necessary healing on myself in the last year. I got sober. I decided to clear myself spiritually, mentally... and, well, that's when I got pregnant."