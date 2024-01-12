Ariana Grande Returns to Music With First Solo Song in 3 Years "yes, and?”

Watch : Ariana Grande Reflects on Her "Most Challenging" Year

If you've been daydreamin' about a new Ariana Grande single, today is your lucky day.

The "Thank You, Next" singer just dropped her first single since Oct. 2020—and it was worth the wait. Not only is "yes, and?" a certifiable bop, but it also seems to be Ariana declaring she is going to keep living life just as she sees fit, no matter what the haters say.

"In case you haven't noticed / well, everybody's tired / and healing from somebody," she sings in the first verse, "boy come on put your lipstick on / come on and walk this way through the fire (don't care what's on their mind)."

Which leads right into the chorus, during which Ariana asks the song's titular question: "''yes, and?' / say that s--t with your chest / and be your own f--in' best friend."

It's a sentiment she carries throughout the song, with later verses like, "now i'm so done with caring what you think / no i won't hide underneath your own projections or change my most authentic life," and "my tongue is sacred / i speak upon what i like / don't comment on my body, do not reply / your business is yours and mine is mine do you care so much whose — i ride."