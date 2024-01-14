Taylor Swift Tackles the Cold During Travis Kelce's AFC Wild Card Game

Taylor has become friends with Brittany amid her romance with Travis and has often cheered on the Chiefs with her. The suite they use at Arrowhead had to be de-iced before the team's latest game. Before it began, Taylor was seen peering at the field from the foggy window.

Although the singer, 34, has made headlines for her attendance at NFL games this season, she's not listening to the haters.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME for her Person of the Year interview. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

As for the attention the NFL has been giving her? Taylor, who first sparked a romance with Travis over the summer, is shaking it off.

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she noted. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."