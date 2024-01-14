Taylor Swift Tackles the Cold During Travis Kelce's AFC Wild Card Game

Taylor Swift arrived at Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins wearing her heart on her sleeve.

By Jess Cohen, Sabba Rahbar Jan 14, 2024 1:06 AMTags
Taylor SwiftCouplesFootballCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Travis Kelce Reveals His Gift From Taylor Swift’s Brother

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story continues to heat up, despite the chilly temperatures in Missouri.

The "Blank Space" singer braved the freezing cold weather (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) Jan. 13 for the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Wild Card Round home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor—who missed the team's previous game in Southern California in order to attend the 2024 Golden Globes—arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City wearing a red Chiefs jersey-style puffer coat bearing Travis' last name on the back and No. 87 on the back, front and on the sleeves, paired with a black top and matching pants and lace-up boots, plus a white wool cap, as seen in videos posted on X—formerly known as Twitter.

Her coat was custom-made by fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, who also designed one for Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The athlete's spouse commented on an Instagram video showing the making of both creations, "We love you and are so thankful."

photos
Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

Taylor has become friends with Brittany amid her romance with Travis and has often cheered on the Chiefs with her. The suite they use at Arrowhead had to be de-iced before the team's latest game. Before it began, Taylor was seen peering at the field from the foggy window.

Although the singer, 34, has made headlines for her attendance at NFL games this season, she's not listening to the haters.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME for her Person of the Year interview. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

As for the attention the NFL has been giving her? Taylor, who first sparked a romance with Travis over the summer, is shaking it off.

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she noted. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Trending Stories

1

Tom Holland Addresses Zendaya Breakup Rumors

2

Why Dan Levy Turned Down Ken Role in Barbie

3

Taylor Swift Tackles the Cold for Travis Kelce's AFC Wild Card Game

From Travis' perspective, Taylor is the MVP of navigating life in the public eye.

"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life," the athlete told the Wall Street Journal in November. "When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

To see more of Taylor's recent game day styles, keep reading...

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Elsa/Getty Images

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Red Hot

Taylor sported a long red fleece jacket over a black high neck top, paired with her signature red lip.

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Crimson Chic

The singer was all smiles as she watched the game with Brittany Mahomes.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Year's Eve Varsity Style

For her ninth Chiefs game, Taylor sported a cream varsity jacket bearing the team's logo and a patch that read "Tay-Tay."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Tom Holland Addresses Zendaya Breakup Rumors

2

Taylor Swift Tackles the Cold for Travis Kelce's AFC Wild Card Game

3

Why Dan Levy Turned Down Ken Role in Barbie

4

See Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Kiss in It Ends With Us Movie

5
Exclusive

Why Ian Somerhalder Doesn't Miss Acting After Leaving Hollywood