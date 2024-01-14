Taylor Swift Tackles the Cold During Travis Kelce's AFC Wild Card Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story continues to heat up, despite the chilly temperatures in Missouri.
The "Blank Space" singer braved the freezing cold weather (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) Jan. 13 for the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Wild Card Round home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Taylor—who missed the team's previous game in Southern California in order to attend the 2024 Golden Globes—arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City wearing a red Chiefs jersey-style puffer coat bearing Travis' last name on the back and No. 87 on the back, front and on the sleeves, paired with a black top and matching pants and lace-up boots, plus a white wool cap, as seen in videos posted on X—formerly known as Twitter.
Her coat was custom-made by fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, who also designed one for Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The athlete's spouse commented on an Instagram video showing the making of both creations, "We love you and are so thankful."
Taylor has become friends with Brittany amid her romance with Travis and has often cheered on the Chiefs with her. The suite they use at Arrowhead had to be de-iced before the team's latest game. Before it began, Taylor was seen peering at the field from the foggy window.
Although the singer, 34, has made headlines for her attendance at NFL games this season, she's not listening to the haters.
"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME for her Person of the Year interview. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
As for the attention the NFL has been giving her? Taylor, who first sparked a romance with Travis over the summer, is shaking it off.
"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she noted. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
Taylor Swift arrives for playoff football. pic.twitter.com/aPeFXNueaE— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024
From Travis' perspective, Taylor is the MVP of navigating life in the public eye.
"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life," the athlete told the Wall Street Journal in November. "When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."
To see more of Taylor's recent game day styles, keep reading...