Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Winter Sale Has Major Markdowns on Top-Selling Loungewear, Shapewear, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to be "the most interesting to look at" and the most comfortably dressed, you need SKIMS in your life. Kim Kardashian's brand has become a personal favorite thanks to its next-level softness, supportive fabrics, inclusive sizing, and seasonal collections. Every time I think SKIMS can't get any better, the brand continues leveling up. Unfortunately, I do not have an endless shopping budget— otherwise, I would have every single SKIMS piece. That's why I'm always "keeping up with" SKIMS news, on the hunt for a good sale.
If you're a seasoned SKIMS shopper, you know that sales don't happen very often and when they do you need to act fast before your must-haves sell out (trust me, it's the worst). The SKIMS Winter Sale starts on January 12, 2024, at 11 AM ET/ 8 AM PT.
SKIMS Winter Sale
Check out the bestselling SKIMS styles that are on on sale before your someone else snags your picks.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
What is SKIMS best known for?
SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slipdress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong.
