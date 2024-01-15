Steve Carell, Kaley Cuoco and More Stars Who Have Surprisingly Never Won an Emmy Award

Despite wowing audiences with their performances, many actors have never taken home an Emmy.
Among them are four out of the six main cast members of Friends—David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry, who was nominated for individual acting honors four times, including one for his iconic role of Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom.
They aren't the only beloved TV stars to receive multiple Emmy nods without winning any just yet. Kaley Cuoco was snubbed from the list of nominees the entire time she played Penny Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory, but she rightfully received three Emmy nods for her role of Cassie Bowden on her current series The Flight Attendant. While she's yet to jet off with a trophy, she noted after her first nom, "I have no voice to say how happy I am."
And speaking of long-running TV show roles, Steve Carell earned Emmy nominations for Best Comedy Actor for his role of Michael Scott on The Office six years in a row, as well as an additional nod for The Morning Show, but returned home empty handed each time.
In 2014, he explained why he sees the bright side of his multiple losses, telling Variety, "When you start crying about not winning awards, you have to look at where you are, and all the good things that have occurred. And what can I complain about? I've won the lottery."
And this year, several stars have a shot at taking home their first Emmy award when the show airs on Fox Jan. 15. Three-time Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn could become a first-time winner if she takes home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (she is nominated for her performance in Tiny Beautiful Things). Or Ali Wong could reach that milestone, as she is nominated for her own third individual Emmy this year in the same category for Beef.
Other actresses who could take home their first Emmy trophies this year include Keri Russell, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Snook. The latter actress' Succession costar Kieran Culkin, who has also never won an Emmy, is nominated for the third time for his role of Roman Roy. (See a full list of Emmys 2023 nominees.)
