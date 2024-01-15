Steve Carell, Kaley Cuoco and More Stars Who Have Surprisingly Never Won an Emmy Award

Kaley Cuoco, Steve Carell and multiple Friends alums are among the stars that have played popular TV characters without yet winning an Emmy Award.

Despite wowing audiences with their performances, many actors have never taken home an Emmy.

Among them are four out of the six main cast members of Friends—David SchwimmerCourteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry, who was nominated for individual acting honors four times, including one for his iconic role of Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom.

They aren't the only beloved TV stars to receive multiple Emmy nods without winning any just yet. Kaley Cuoco was snubbed from the list of nominees the entire time she played Penny Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory, but she rightfully received three Emmy nods for her role of Cassie Bowden on her current series The Flight Attendant. While she's yet to jet off with a trophy, she noted after her first nom, "I have no voice to say how happy I am."

And speaking of long-running TV show roles, Steve Carell earned Emmy nominations for Best Comedy Actor for his role of Michael Scott on The Office six years in a row, as well as an additional nod for The Morning Show, but returned home empty handed each time.

In 2014, he explained why he sees the bright side of his multiple losses, telling Variety, "When you start crying about not winning awards, you have to look at where you are, and all the good things that have occurred. And what can I complain about? I've won the lottery."

And this year, several stars have a shot at taking home their first Emmy award when the show airs on Fox Jan. 15. Three-time Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn could become a first-time winner if she takes home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (she is nominated for her performance in Tiny Beautiful Things). Or Ali Wong could reach that milestone, as she is nominated for her own third individual Emmy this year in the same category for Beef.

Other actresses who could take home their first Emmy trophies this year include Keri Russell, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Snook. The latter actress' Succession costar Kieran Culkin, who has also never won an Emmy, is nominated for the third time for his role of Roman Roy. (See a full list of Emmys 2023 nominees.)

Look back at stars who have surprisingly never won an Emmy ahead of the 2023 Emmys:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

While her Big Bang Theory costar Jim Parsons won four Emmys for playing Sheldon, Kaley was never even nominated for her role as Penny. She has, however, been nominated for an Emmy twice for her role of Cassie on The Flight Attendant.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Steve Carell

Steve received six individual Emmy nominations for his role of Michael Scott on The Office and one nod for playing disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler on The Morning Show.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Sarah Snook

The actress has been nominated for her role on Succession three times, most recently in 2023.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kieran Culkin

The actor has been nominated for an Emmy three times for his role on Succession, most recently in 2023.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Keri Russell

The star has been nominated for an Emmy four times for The Diplomat, most recently in 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kathryn Hahn

The actress is a three-time nominee, most recently nominated for her role in Tiny Beautiful Things in 2023.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

The star has been nominated for four individual Emmys, most recently for her lead role on Poker Face in 2023.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ali Wong

The star has been nominated for three individual Emmys, most recently for her leading role on Beef in 2023.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images

Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston are the only core cast members of Friends who have won an Emmy. The late actor earned one individual nomination for his role of Chandler Bing, two more for The West Wing and one for The Ron Clark Story.

L. Cohen/WireImage

Courteney Cox

Justice for Monica! Shockingly, Courteney is the only core Friends cast member who has never even been nominated for an individual Emmy. In 2021, she shared a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special for her appearance in the Friends reunion.

JB Lacroix/ WireImag

Matt LeBlanc

The actor received seven individual Emmy nominations, including three for playing Joey on Friends and four for his role of a satirical version of himself on Episodes.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

David Schwimmer

The actor was nominated for an individual Emmy for playing Ross on Friends in 1995 and received a second acting nod in 2016 for portraying Robert Kardashian, the late father of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, on the limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Connie Britton

TV's favorite mom has been shut out: Connie scored two nods for playing Tami Taylor on Friday Night Lights before being nominated for her performances on American Horror Story, Nashville and The White Lotus, garnering a total of five Emmy nominations.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

The actress has been nominated for nine individual Emmys, including seven for her performances on Saturday Night Live.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Hugh Laurie

The actor has received eight individual Emmy nominations but unfortunately won none. As Dr. House would say, what's the opposite of thank you?"

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

The actress, who won an Oscar for The Help, was nominated for her first Emmy in 2020 for her lead performance in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

Angela Lansbury

The late legendary actress was nominated for 18 Emmys, including 12 for her role of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

The two-time Oscar winner was nominated for an individual Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in Mrs. America in 2020.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Lauren Graham

The Parenthood actress has never received recognition at the Emmys. She has, however, been nominated for two SAG Awards and one Golden Globe for her role of Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Image

Denzel Washington

The two-time Oscar winner has received two shared Emmy nominations: Outstanding Non-Fiction Special for Half Past Autumn: The Life and Works of Gordon Parks in 2001 and Outstanding Informational Special for Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream in 1995.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Adams

The six-time Oscar nominee was nominated for an individual Emmy for her performance in Sharp Objects in 2019 but has yet to win a trophy.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

The actress was nominated for Emmys in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019 for playing Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, but luck was not on her side.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kit Harington

The actor was nominated for two Emmys for playing Jon Snow on Game of Thrones.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé

Queen Bey received four Primetime Emmy noms for her Homecoming Variety Special in 2019. She was also nominated for Lemonade, her On the Run Tour special and her Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show, and also received a Daytime Emmy nod for Outstanding Original Song for the Talks with Mama Tina theme song.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar winner has been nominated for one Emmy, for his 2014 documentary Virunga, which is about mountain gorillas. It was a contender for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Hugh Grant

The Love Actually star has been nominated for Emmys for his roles in The Undoing and A Very English Scandal.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Milo Ventimiglia

The actor was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for This is Us but sadly never walked away with an Emmy.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Mandy Moore

The Tangled actress was nominated for one Emmy, for her role on This Is Us, in 2019 but came up empty-handed.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lena Dunham

The star received eight Emmy nominations for Girls, including three for acting and two for directing.

Paul Archuleta/WireImage)

Don Cheadle

This isn't Marvel-ous... Don has been nominated for an Emmy for acting 11 times and has never won.

