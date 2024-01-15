Steve Carell, Kaley Cuoco and More Stars Who Have Surprisingly Never Won an Emmy Award

Watch : 2022 Emmy Awards Fashion Round-Up

Despite wowing audiences with their performances, many actors have never taken home an Emmy.

Among them are four out of the six main cast members of Friends—David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry, who was nominated for individual acting honors four times, including one for his iconic role of Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom.

They aren't the only beloved TV stars to receive multiple Emmy nods without winning any just yet. Kaley Cuoco was snubbed from the list of nominees the entire time she played Penny Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory, but she rightfully received three Emmy nods for her role of Cassie Bowden on her current series The Flight Attendant. While she's yet to jet off with a trophy, she noted after her first nom, "I have no voice to say how happy I am."

And speaking of long-running TV show roles, Steve Carell earned Emmy nominations for Best Comedy Actor for his role of Michael Scott on The Office six years in a row, as well as an additional nod for The Morning Show, but returned home empty handed each time.