Jenna Ortega's 2023 Emmys Look Proves Her Wednesday-Inspired Style Is Over

Jenna Ortega was certainly dressed to kill at the 2023 Emmys.
The Wednesday star arrived at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater in a wicked-good look. For the Jan. 15 ceremony—which was rescheduled last September due to the writers' and actors' strikes—Jenna shined bright in a shimmery beige strapless gown.
The sheer design from Dior featured an explosion of sequins and intricate floral embroidery in pretty pastel hues, as well as a dramatic silhouette that resembled a cage crinoline from the Victorian era. (See every star arrival here.)
"It's such an art-piece, it literally stands on its own," she told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "It's a perfect dress to commemorate such a special night."
Of course, the Netflix star was referring to her first-ever Emmys nomination for her role in Wednesday, but her nod is a big deal.
The 20-year-old made history as the youngest Latina acting nominee of all-time. Plus, she's the second-youngest nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. (The first was Patty Duke, who was 17 when she was nominated for The Patty Duke Show in 1964.)
Of her historic nomination, Jenna told Laverne, "It definitely was very unexpected and I'm so, so grateful. I feel so lucky to even be here. So, to come into this under those terms is really, really special."
She echoed similar sentiments last year, when she learned of her nod.
"What wonderful news to hear the Wednesday team has received twelve Emmy nominations," Jenna shared in a July 2023 Instagram post. "I've been so fortunate to witness first hand the incredible time/effort being put in by our cast, crew, writers, and directors, and feel so excited to be able to share this with them."
She concluded, "@televisionacad, thank you for the honor, it's a pleasure."
Jenna is nominated alongside Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
