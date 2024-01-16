Jenna Ortega's 2023 Emmys Look Proves Her Wednesday-Inspired Style Is Over

Jenna Ortega most certainly brought her killer sense of style to the 2023 Emmys red carpet on Jan. 15, wearing a shimmery strapless corset dress.

Jenna Ortega was certainly dressed to kill at the 2023 Emmys.

The Wednesday star arrived at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater in a wicked-good look. For the Jan. 15 ceremony—which was rescheduled last September due to the writers' and actors' strikes—Jenna shined bright in a shimmery beige strapless gown. 

The sheer design from Dior featured an explosion of sequins and intricate floral embroidery in pretty pastel hues, as well as a dramatic silhouette that resembled a cage crinoline from the Victorian era. (See every star arrival here.)

"It's such an art-piece, it literally stands on its own," she told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "It's a perfect dress to commemorate such a special night."

Of course, the Netflix star was referring to her first-ever Emmys nomination for her role in Wednesday, but her nod is a big deal.

The 20-year-old made history as the youngest Latina acting nominee of all-time. Plus, she's the second-youngest nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. (The first was Patty Duke, who was 17 when she was nominated for The Patty Duke Show in 1964.) 

Of her historic nomination, Jenna told Laverne, "It definitely was very unexpected and I'm so, so grateful. I feel so lucky to even be here. So, to come into this under those terms is really, really special."

She echoed similar sentiments last year, when she learned of her nod. 

"What wonderful news to hear the Wednesday team has received twelve Emmy nominations," Jenna shared in a July 2023 Instagram post. "I've been so fortunate to witness first hand the incredible time/effort being put in by our cast, crew, writers, and directors, and feel so excited to be able to share this with them."

She concluded, "@televisionacad, thank you for the honor, it's a pleasure."

Jenna is nominated alongside Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

But before awards are handed out later tonight, keep scrolling to see which A-listers brought their killer sense of fashion to the 2023 Emmys red carpet.

Suki Waterhouse

in Valentino.

Jeremy Allen White

in Vacheron Constantin.

Meghann Fahy

in custom Armani Privé & Bulgari jewelry.

Selena Gomez

in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Taraji P. Henson

in custom Atelier Versace, Alexandre Birman shoes and Simon G jewelry.

Evan Peters

Bella Ramsey

Jason Sudekis

Priscilla Presley

Kathryn Hahn

in Christian Dior.

Calista Flockhart

Mychal Bella Bowman

Tracee Ellis Ross

in Sportmax.

Natasha Lyonne

Lizzy Caplan

Ellen Pompeo

Christina Ricci

in Saint Laurent.

Joan Collins

Amy Poehler

Jennifer Coolidge

Donald Glover

in Bode.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Christian Siriano.

Tom Hiddleston

Sarah Snook

in Vivienne Westwood and Cartier jewelry.

Keri Russell

Elizabeth Debicki

in Christian Dior Haute Couture.

Theo James

Colman Domingo

in Louis Vuitton.

Jessica Chastain

in custom Gucci & Reza jewelry.

Alex Borstein

