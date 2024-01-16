Jenna Ortega's 2023 Emmys Look Proves Her Wednesday-Inspired Style Is Over

Watch : ‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Promises More Horror in Season 2!

Jenna Ortega was certainly dressed to kill at the 2023 Emmys.

The Wednesday star arrived at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater in a wicked-good look. For the Jan. 15 ceremony—which was rescheduled last September due to the writers' and actors' strikes—Jenna shined bright in a shimmery beige strapless gown.

The sheer design from Dior featured an explosion of sequins and intricate floral embroidery in pretty pastel hues, as well as a dramatic silhouette that resembled a cage crinoline from the Victorian era. (See every star arrival here.)

"It's such an art-piece, it literally stands on its own," she told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "It's a perfect dress to commemorate such a special night."

Of course, the Netflix star was referring to her first-ever Emmys nomination for her role in Wednesday, but her nod is a big deal.

The 20-year-old made history as the youngest Latina acting nominee of all-time. Plus, she's the second-youngest nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. (The first was Patty Duke, who was 17 when she was nominated for The Patty Duke Show in 1964.)