Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Hosting Monologue at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Watch : Why Chelsea Handler Is Done Talking About Her Split From Jo Koy

No one is safe from Chelsea Handler, especially her ex.

During her opening monologue at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Jan. 14, the comedian put ex-boyfriend Jo Koy in the hot seat, making fun of his widely panned stint hosting the 2024 Golden Globes.

She began by joking that she preferred her men "old and hot," shouting out "smoke show" attendees Harrison Ford—who is getting the Career Achievement Award—and Robert De Niro, as well as fellow nominee Martin Scorsese—noting that she would "toss him around like a little Italian meatball."

Chelsea then said, "Thank you for laughing at that, my writers wrote it."

The punchline drew massive applause from the crowd, which included many celebs who attended the Golden Globes. After several of his jokes fell flat during his monologue, Koy appeared to throw his writers under the bus, saying, "Some I wrote, some other people wrote."

He added, "Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue? You, shut up. You're kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these and they're the ones you're laughing at."