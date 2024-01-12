Abercrombie & Fitch’s Activewear Sale Is Fire with 30% off Everything, Plus an Extra 20% off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that the dust has finally settled from the Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Christmas, and New Year's holiday sales, you'd think the shopping editors at E! would be exhausted. Actually, no, my girlies. With the coming of the three-day weekend we are invigorated at the crop of new sales. There's a SKIMS winter sale, jaw-dropping deals at Le Creuset (and more), new additions to the We Made Too Much section over at lululemon, and there's just one more sale that has us smiling extra hard. And that is the click-worthy deals over at Abercrombie & Fitch's activewear line YPB (Your Personal Best). We're talking 30% off the entire section, plus an additional 20% off with code YPBAF at checkout (which I've already calculated in the picks below). Are we dreaming?
No, this is real! There are smoothing bodysuits, cozy sweatshirts, on-trend leggings, sculpting tank tops, and more. Not only that, there are tons of rich colors available, plus sizes and lengths (short, regular, long). So many pieces have caught our editors' eyes, we even have an email thread about it.
Now all you have to do is scroll and click. But don't hesitate, the sale ends Monday, and the bestsellers are going fast. You'll want to start adding to cart ASAP.
YPB neoKNIT Mini Crew
This super soft cropped sweatshirt is everything. Throw it on before a workout or after, and the sweat-wicking material has got you covered. It's available in a ton of colors and color blocks, and one reviewer reported, "Calling all of the cozy girls out there! If you want a shirt that is high-quality, comfortable, luxurious feeling and looking, this is the ONE."
YPB motionTEK Jogger
Lightweight, breathable, sweat-wicking, these best-selling joggers are a must-have. They have a high-rise fit and pair perfectly with a sweatshirt or sweater and some cute kicks. And just look at that price tag -- remember to use code YPBAF at checkout.
YPB sculptLUX Flare Legging
On-trend and squatproof, these flared leggings are also sculpting and smoothing to fit you like a glove. Several reviewers call them "perfect." You might be saying that about the price tag ($31 off the original price).
YPB neoKNIT Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit
This long-sleeve jumpsuit is so soft and comfortable, you might want to wear it to work, on the weekends, and everything in between. You can style it with some cute sneakers and accent jewelry for an elevated look. Use code YPBAF at checkout.
YPB neoKNIT Legging-Friendly Crew
Soft and smooth, I love that this sweatshirt comes in a legging-friendly length (it's even in the title). It features a relaxed fit, sweat-wicking fabric, and a price tag that can't be beat.
YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Cross-Back Onesie
Whether you wear it solo or layer it with your favorite sneakers and sweatshirt, this bodysuit will turn heads. The racerback cross straps are adjustable, the fabric sculpts your curves, and the interior is lined with removable pads. This fan wore it to Pilates and reported, "The material is thick enough that it isn't see through when I bend over, but not so much that it inhibits my movements."
YPB neoKNIT Wedge Popover Hoodie
With a cropped cut and smooth, sweat-wicking fabric, this pullover hoodie is a workout essential (or just hanging out on the couch essential). It comes in five bright colors and one shopper noted, "the quality is soooooo good."
YPB sculptLUX One-Shoulder Strappy-Back Slim Tank
Stand out from the crowd with this unique tank. It features a one-shoulder design with an asymmetrical neckline, and strappy back details that looks super cute, but can also hold up to a high impact workout (according to a reviewer). That $28 price tag isn't bad, either.
YPB sculptLUX Strappy-Back Squareneck Tank
Compressive and supportive, but not restrictive, this cropped-length tank checks all the boxes. There are removable pads inside, strappy detailing in the back, and a square neckline in the front, that also gives it an elevated look. Plus, it's less than $30.
YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Legging
Available in 12 colors, plus some colorblocks, these leggings are not your average tights. They're smoothing and sculpting, without being restrictive, and feature an interior waistband pocket. This fan glowed, "feels like butter." Don't forget to use code YPBAF at checkout.
YPB motionTEK Lined Hybrid Workout Short
These workout shorts feature a 2-in-1 design, a drapey fabric with a wide waistband, plus a non-restrictive liner to keep you covered. Reviewers love the built-in biker shorts and note that these shorts are the perfect length. The $28 price tag is perfect, too.
YPB sculptLUX Slim V-Neck Tank
With a trendy colorblock, this V-neck tank is sweat-wicking, stretchy, and fits like a glove. It features removable pads, so you can go braless, and it'll give you support without being restrictive. Use code YPBAF for the full discount.
YPB Iconic Cross-Body Bag
For under $20, you can have this trendy crossbody bag. It has a zippered pocket, an adjustable strap, and comes in four neutral colors. Reviewers report that it's the "perfect size."
YPB sculptLUX Curve Love Plunge Henley Slim Tank
Score this $49 henley tank for just $27 (use code YPBAF). It features a cropped length, snaps down the front, and A&F's Curve Love fit that's designed for those with larger bust sizes.
YPB sculptLUX Long-Sleeve Slim Squareneck Top
Long sleeves, a square neckline, and a cropped cut elevate this top from the rest. This fan reported that, "it instantly became my favorite workout shirt! It is soooo flattering and I can wear it without an additional bra." Use code YPBAF to score it for $39.
YPB sculptLUX Strappy-Back Onesie
Supportive, sculpting, and smoothing, this strappy backed bodysuit is so comfortable, you'll want to wear it to the gym and after (or maybe after a shower). It has a short length and a built-in shelf bra, and you can get it for $44 (use code YPBAF).
YPB neoWARM Hooded Full-Zip
This $140 super warm hoodie is now $78 (don't forget to use code YPBAF). With a fluffy, sherpa exterior and a sweat-wicking interior, you'll be comfy and cozy (and the hood is even removable). One fan noted, "It's causal but looks cute with leggings or jeans."
YPB neoKNIT Bomber Jacket
This chic bomber jacket comes in black and willow colors, and at this price you might want to buy both options (remember to use code YPBAF). It's lightweight, yet warm, and this shopper reported that it comes with compliments and it's, "easy to throw on over a nice tee with jeans or wear to the gym."
YPB Iconic Tote Bag
If you're looking for a new gym bag, this is it (use code YPBAF at checkout). There's a back trolley flap pass if you're traveling, and plenty of room for a laptop, water bottle, lunch, you name it. The design is classic and you can score it in four neutral colors.