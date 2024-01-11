Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Make the Whole Place Shimmer During Stylish Night Out

Watch : 'Reputation' Easter Egg? Fans Decode Taylor Swift's Latest Fashion

Long live the friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

Less than a week after attending the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, Taylor took a getaway, er, plane back to New York City, where she joined her best friend for a casual night out at Lucali Pizza in Brooklyn.

For their Jan. 10 outing, Blake, 36, opted for a colorful, striped sweater and suede skirt, while Taylor, 34, wore a velvet green dress and $2,450 Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier snakeskin boots, seemingly a nod to Reputation, which many fans believe she recently re-recorded.

Also filling a blank space at their table? Zoë Kravitz, as well as comedians Mike Birbiglia and Jerrod Carmichael.

It's not even two weeks into the new year and Taylor has hardly been able to calm down. Not only did she sit front and center with pal Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes Jan. 7, but she was also spotted leaving the recording studio Jan. 9.