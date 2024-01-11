Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Make the Whole Place Shimmer During Stylish Night Out

Days after the 2024 Golden Globes, Taylor Swift met up with Blake Lively and Zoë Kravitz for a casual dinner out in New York City.

Long live the friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

Less than a week after attending the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, Taylor took a getaway, er, plane back to New York City, where she joined her best friend for a casual night out at Lucali Pizza in Brooklyn. 

For their Jan. 10 outing, Blake, 36, opted for a colorful, striped sweater and suede skirt, while Taylor, 34, wore a velvet green dress and $2,450 Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier snakeskin boots, seemingly a nod to Reputation, which many fans believe she recently re-recorded. 

Also filling a blank space at their table? Zoë Kravitz, as well as comedians Mike Birbiglia and Jerrod Carmichael

It's not even two weeks into the new year and Taylor has hardly been able to calm down. Not only did she sit front and center with pal Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes Jan. 7, but she was also spotted leaving the recording studio Jan. 9.

After all, she's been putting the finishing touches on Reputation (Taylor's Version).

"It's a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure," she told TIME of revisiting the 2017 album during her Person of the Year profile. "I think a lot of people see it and they're just like, ‘Sick snakes and strobe lights.'"

Robert Kamau/GC Images

As for her vault tracks? Taylor—who dates Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce—promises they'll be "fire."

"I'm collecting horcruxes," she told the magazine. "I'm collecting infinity stones. Gandalf's voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now."

