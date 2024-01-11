Julia Roberts Shares Sweet Glimpse Into Relationship With Husband Danny Moder

Watch : Julia Roberts’ Secret To Staying Youthful Will Surprise You!

There's a reason Julia Roberts has remained a pretty woman all these years.

The 56-year-old gave insight into her 21-year marriage with husband Danny Moder while sharing her secret to looking and feeling good.

After initially joking that the key to preserving her "lustrous youth" is pickling her head in a jar "every other Saturday," the Pretty Woman actress expressed how having Danny by her side has affected her wellbeing.

"Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this—and I say it usually as kind of a joke—but I do believe in the love of a good man," Julia told director Richard Curtis in a British Vogue interview published on Jan. 11. "I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy."

The actress and cinematographer married in 2002 after meeting on the set of The Mexican two years earlier. They share share three children together, Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and Henry, 16, who have helped give her a different outlook on her family and career.