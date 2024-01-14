These Storage Solutions for Small Spaces Are Total Gamechangers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Finding enough space to store all of your things is hard enough as it is, even more so when you live in a small house or apartment. You're probably cramming things into your closets, cabinets, and drawers hoping they don't burst open or have piles of books or shoes taking up precious floor space. The good news is that if you have limited space, there are plenty of storage solutions that don't involve purging all of your possessions and becoming a minimalist — you just have to get a little creative. And luckily, Amazon has tons of highly-rated items with thousands of 5-star reviews that will help make the most of every available inch of space in your home.

Some solutions are simple, like an over the door hook to hang jackets and bags or caddies that adhere to shower walls. Other solutions are as stylish as they are practical, like a tufted ottoman that opens up to reveal storage space while also doubling as seating. Either way, these solutions all free up extra room without taking up any additional space, making your place look tidy and organized. Keep reading for a list of the best storage solutions for small spaces.