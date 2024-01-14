These Storage Solutions for Small Spaces Are Total Gamechangers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Finding enough space to store all of your things is hard enough as it is, even more so when you live in a small house or apartment. You're probably cramming things into your closets, cabinets, and drawers hoping they don't burst open or have piles of books or shoes taking up precious floor space. The good news is that if you have limited space, there are plenty of storage solutions that don't involve purging all of your possessions and becoming a minimalist — you just have to get a little creative. And luckily, Amazon has tons of highly-rated items with thousands of 5-star reviews that will help make the most of every available inch of space in your home.
Some solutions are simple, like an over the door hook to hang jackets and bags or caddies that adhere to shower walls. Other solutions are as stylish as they are practical, like a tufted ottoman that opens up to reveal storage space while also doubling as seating. Either way, these solutions all free up extra room without taking up any additional space, making your place look tidy and organized. Keep reading for a list of the best storage solutions for small spaces.
BedShelfie Bedside Shelf
No space for a nightstand? No problem! This shelf attaches to the side of your bed so you can keep all of your essentials within reach. It's super easy to install and can hold up to 35 pounds.
Rave review: "Works perfectly as a bedside floating stand, as we don't have enough space to place an actual piece of furniture on the side of our bed. Strong little shelf,enough to fit any necessities at the bedside."
WEXCISE Metal Shoe Rack Organizer
If you're tight on square footage, try this vertical shoe rack which can store up to 24 pairs. You can customize it by removing a shelf to accommodate tall boots plus it comes with hooks to hang bags, hats, and scarves.
Rave review: "Love that it goes upward instead of outward. Perfect for two pairs of shoes on each shelf and you can adjust for tall boots. Perfect for a small space and getting shoes off of floor."
Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Hangers
If your closet is bursting at the seams, you need these best-selling velvet hangers, which have a slim design to maximize space. They come in 10 colors and packs of 30, 50, or 100 and have 154,500+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "One of the standout features of these hangers is their slim design. They take up minimal space, allowing me to maximize the space in my closet. It's a win-win – I can fit more clothes while keeping everything neat and organized."
WOSOVO Set of 2 Kitchen Cabinet Organizer
To create more space in your kitchen cabinets, put in this metal organizer which triples the amount of things you can store in there. You can stack them or place them side by side and they come in three colors.
Rave review: "I wanted risers to store more sneakers on some shelves in our closet and went with these. They're absolutely perfect for the use case, an inexpensive solution to maximize storage!"
SimpleHouseware Expandable Stackable Shelf Organizer
With over 12,400 5-star ratings, this stackable shelf organizer is another great option to maximize space in kitchen cabinets. Choose from seven colors.
Rave review: "These shelves makes double the space in your cabinets. I love the color and the strength of the material it is built with."
Small Vanity Desk with Mirror and Lights
This space-saving vanity/desk is genius. It's equipped with a charging station, LED lights, a shelved cabinet, and several drawers, one of which has a combination lock. It also has a built-in stool and mirror that flips open to reveal a jewelry box.
Rave review: "I absolutely am so happy with this. Smaller so it works in small space. Lots of storage, and love the auto light!"
SimpleHouseware Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer
This over the door organizer is perfect for hanging inside your closet. It has 24 clear compartments to store (and protect) shoes, purses, and more. It has 98,000+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "I really like this over the door shoe rack because it gives me floor room in my small closet! My shoes are off the floor and the room I gained hasn't been taken by a standing rack."
EUDELE Shower Caddy 5 Pack
Tidy up your bathtub ledges by adding these stainless steel shower caddies that adhere to shower walls. They hold up to 40 pounds, making them sturdy enough to hold all of your products.
Rave review: "I had NO space in my shower for all my shampoos, and body washes to where it looked so unorganized sitting on the tub. But now I'm loving all the space now with this."
Over the Door Pantry Organizer
Whether you place this tiered over the door organizer in your pantry or linen closet, you'll be amazed by how much it can hold (and how much space it will free up). It comes in five colors and six sizes.
Rave review: "I love everything about this over the door spice rack! Pretty inexpensive for what I need it for! 5 stars! I suggest this item if you are looking for space saving and organization."
JINSHUNFA Adhesive Hooks
These best-selling adhesive hooks are perfect for placing inside cabinets or closets to hang kitchen and cleaning utensils, handbags, or scarves.
Rave review: "I bought these hooks to hang on my wall to hang my hats from to keep them organized, safe and to not take up any desk/counter space. They work perfectly"
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5 Tier Corner
This corner shelf allows you to utilize every inch of space. Choose from three, four, or five tiers and 15 colorways. It has 48,100+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "It fits perfect in my small corner and makes the space look more organized overall. Looks just like the pictures and it was extremely easy and fast to put together."
NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag
Stashing things under the bed is space-saving 101 and these storage cubes will help keep things organized. Ideal for holding seasonal clothes or bedding, the cubes have a clear top so you can easily find what you're looking for plus they come in a pack of three.
Rave review: "I purchased smart cube plus bags from Amazon. I am able to store so much in these bags. It fits perfectly under the bed, the quality is great and there's so much capacity."
Vtopmart 2 Pack Stackable Makeup Organizer
Add more storage beneath your bathroom vanity (and keep it organized) by adding stackable acrylic drawers. They come in a variety of sizes and are perfect for storing cosmetics, skincare, and other bathroom necessities.
Rave review: "These are perfect for storage and helped clear so much space under our bathroom sink"
DecoBros Supreme Over The Door Hook Organizer
With 11 hooks, this over the door organizer can hang 30 pounds worth of bath towels or jackets. Choose from black or chrome.
Rave review: "This is great for small spaces. I have it hanging over my door. I love how it holds a large amount of coats."
SONGMICS 43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman
This ottoman doubles as seating and storage, since the top opens up to reveal tons of room to stash sweaters, blankets, and more (it even has a divider). It comes in eight colors and three sizes, plus it will look so good in your space. It has 16,000+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "Easy to assemble, able to fit more then I anticipated and a great added seat area in my small room!"
LUE BONA Velvet Vanity Stool
This beautiful ribbed velvet stool with glamorous gold legs doubles as seating, storage and even a table. The top comes off to reveal storage and when you flip it around, it has a wood base to act as a side table.
Rave review: "I do not have a lot of space for a coffee table or an end table for that matter. This is perfect. It is sturdy. It is pretty. I like that the top flips over so it can be used as a small table. And I love the storage inside"
Shamrock Home Bamboo Clip On Tray
Who needs a coffee table when you can just pop this highly-rated tray onto your sofa? The hinges are adjustable, so it will fit any sized armrest. Choose from five colors and two sizes.
Rave review: "Love this tray. It fits perfectly on the arms of both of my couches. We have a small space that does not allow for an end table and this tray is the perfect thing to hold our coffee cups, remotes, and snacks while watching TV."
upsimples Clear Acrylic Shelves
Shelves are a great way to add more storage to a space, and these acrylic shelves are a solid option. Plus, they come in 12 neutral, iridescent, and bold colors.
Rave review: "My bathroom is small so these shelves are perfect because they give me a place to store some of the things I would store on the counter."
Koifuxii Coffee Table with Lift Top and Storage
The top of this TikTok viral coffee table opens up to reveal tons of storage space in addition to the built-in open shelving. You can use it as a desk or dining table, too.
Rave review: "This is a really nice looking table. It has the clean minimalist look that would go well in any design. On top of that, it offers tons of storage without looking remotely bulky."
SUPER DEAL Over The Toilet Bathroom Storage Cabinet
This storage cabinet slides right over your toilet to add more storage without taking up too much extra room. It's got multiple shelves that can be adjusted to accommodate taller items.
Rave review: "We have little counter space in an already little bathroom. This was perfect. It is very sturdy, good quality and love the design."
Pipishell Slim 4 Tier Rolling Utility Cart
This slim rolling cart will easily slide into any narrow space. It has multiple tiers and comes with hooks and a cubby. It comes in five colors and three or four tier options.
Rave review: "I love this because it holds so much and fits perfect in small spaces. The wheels are such a great thing so I can move it."
Odonata Slim Laundry Hamper
This slim laundry hamper fits seamlessly into narrow spaces while keeping clothes off the floor. It has handles so you can easily carry it to the washing machine plus it's collapsible so you can store away when necessary.
Rave review: "Bought this for a small bathroom. It is narrow and holds more clothes than I thought it would. I like that it stands tall and is quite sturdy"
JUUBAOOPN Pants Hangers
Maximize the space in your closet by using these tiered hangers which have enough room to hang up to five pants, dresses, and more. Choose from five colors.
Rave review: "The 3-pack closet organizers for pants are a game-changer for small closets! They bring order to chaos, making the most out of limited space."
PEKGRIL 2 Pack Under Shelf Basket
These baskets slide onto a shelf to create more storage area without taking up precious counter space. They have a sleek design and come in gold or black.
Rave review: "I am so pleased with this little under-shelf basket. I wanted to maximize the space in my linen closet, and it is just the right size to hold spare washcloths and hand towels."
SEEDRILL Magnetic Stove Top Shelf
This silicone shelf magnetizes to your stove, offering 30 inches of extra room to place spices, sauces, and more.
Rave review: "I really like it! I have a small kitchen and have lots of spices sitting by the stove, this gives me more counter space."