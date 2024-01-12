Healthy Habits That Are Easy to Maintain and You’ll Actually Want to Stick With All Year Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As we head into the new year with a long list of New Year's resolutions that are (let's be real) borderline unattainable, we're looking to take a step back and adopt new and healthy habits instead that we'll actually want to keep up with. In the spirit of dismantling toxic traditional New Year's resolutions, focusing on more attainable habits and goals that, A: Won't cause internal turmoil every day you think about skipping it, and B: Improve your overall mental health with small but effective things that provide some well-needed oxytocin, is exactly what we're looking to incorporate into our daily lives this year. That's why we're here to provide judgment-free and tactical advice on how to set these new healthy habits and show our readers it CAN be done, all while remaining sane.

With it also being Quitters Day, the day most of us give up on the restrictive resolutions we set up for ourselves, now's the perfect time to figure out what we're looking to improve in our lives that we can stick with. Whether you want to start going for hot girl walks (even if you hate exercising), maintain a cleaner home and organized space, manifest more life or fitness goals, improve your haircare or skincare routine, save money, or overall just get your $#!t together, we're here to inspire and help you find ways to do it all in a healthy manner. Even if it's a simple goal like treating yourself to new shoes because you've earned them or eating more chocolate (because why not?!), keeping these types of habits and goals on our resolutions list is exactly what makes us stick to them all year long (with no pressure). So, if you're ready to start incorporating new healthy habits no matter what time of the year it is, keep reading for the goals we'll be following (and loving!) throughout the entire year.