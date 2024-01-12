Healthy Habits That Are Easy to Maintain and You’ll Actually Want to Stick With All Year Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As we head into the new year with a long list of New Year's resolutions that are (let's be real) borderline unattainable, we're looking to take a step back and adopt new and healthy habits instead that we'll actually want to keep up with. In the spirit of dismantling toxic traditional New Year's resolutions, focusing on more attainable habits and goals that, A: Won't cause internal turmoil every day you think about skipping it, and B: Improve your overall mental health with small but effective things that provide some well-needed oxytocin, is exactly what we're looking to incorporate into our daily lives this year. That's why we're here to provide judgment-free and tactical advice on how to set these new healthy habits and show our readers it CAN be done, all while remaining sane.
With it also being Quitters Day, the day most of us give up on the restrictive resolutions we set up for ourselves, now's the perfect time to figure out what we're looking to improve in our lives that we can stick with. Whether you want to start going for hot girl walks (even if you hate exercising), maintain a cleaner home and organized space, manifest more life or fitness goals, improve your haircare or skincare routine, save money, or overall just get your $#!t together, we're here to inspire and help you find ways to do it all in a healthy manner. Even if it's a simple goal like treating yourself to new shoes because you've earned them or eating more chocolate (because why not?!), keeping these types of habits and goals on our resolutions list is exactly what makes us stick to them all year long (with no pressure). So, if you're ready to start incorporating new healthy habits no matter what time of the year it is, keep reading for the goals we'll be following (and loving!) throughout the entire year.
Get more beauty sleep
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Don't ever let anyone tell you you'll sleep when you're dead. Getting enough beauty sleep and taking care of yourself is essential for looking flawless and being a better friend, coworker, and overall human being. This Laneige lip mask will hydrate and keep your lips looking plump and luscious when you wake up.
Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
Nothing will disturb your beauty sleep with this Nodpod sleep mask, which feels just like a hug but for your head. Its evenly distributed pressure provides a comforting feel that helps you drift off into a relaxing deep sleep.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase
This silk-like satin pillowcase is the missing piece to your beauty sleep. It's gentle on your face and prevents scratches, creases, and tugs. It also helps reduce ugly split ends.
Workout for free at home
Bala Bangles
If going to the gym starts adding mental pressure and guilt, sometimes incorporating workouts at home or outside is all you need to help you keep up with your fitness goal, without it feeling unattainable. So, if you're ready to join us on our hot girl walks this year, grab a pair of these Bala bangles that'll help add the perfect amount of comfortable resistance to your free workout.
ProBody Pilates Ring Circle
If you're more of a YouTube workout girlie, this ProBody ring circle will immediately upgrade your at-home pilates exercises.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!
Kytffu Motivational Glass Bottle
Go ahead and buy that ridiculously large water bottle girlie. Trust us when we tell you it'll always remind you to drink more and surpass your daily intake goals, especially if it's sitting on your desk staring at you while you're working (like us right now).
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Water Bottle
If a pretty water bottle is all you need to make you start drinking more water, go ahead and get that Hydro Flask bestie. We'll girl math it later.
Turn on your soft lights before sundown
Tsrarey Sunset Lamp Projector
Beat the blues of those 4:30 p.m. sunsets by flipping on some cozy lights an hour before—think of it like a pre-game for the nighttime. It'll make that transition from daylight to chill mode feel like a breeze. This viral sunset lamp will instantly create a calm and soothing space in your home.
Make your home a healthy and clean space
Clorox Smart Air Purifier
Even if your home looks clean, getting an air purifier will instantly improve the air you breathe in, especially if you live in a city. This Clorox smart air purifier is E! approved and has been tested by our editors, who love its smart features and how easy it is to clean.
YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber
To get in all the small crevices of your shower, use this viral spin scrubber that basically does the cleaning for you. It'll keep your bathroom sparkling clean and make cleaning it so much easier, helping you maintain this healthy habit all year long.
Set a social media cutoff time and read before bed
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
If you have a bad habit of mindlessly scrolling on TikTok until the middle of the night, we recommend setting a social media cutoff time to help improve your sleeping habits. But, if you're struggling with the transition, reading a book right before bed can also help relax your mind and prepare it for bedtime.
Fourth Wing (Hardcover)
If you're knee-deep in your fantasy era, you absolutely need "Fourth Wing" in your life. This book is such a page-turner that it'll make your nightly reading ritual before bed unmissable. Thank us later bestie, we've got your next favorite read sorted!
Treat yo'self
TCHO 6-Bar Dark Chocolate Variety Pack
Say goodbye to the unattainable resolution of cutting out sweets and only eating clean meals. We want to let everyone know that it's OKAY to indulge and treat yourself every now and then, because balance is key to maintaining healthy habits. So, go ahead and eat that chocolate girlie.
Wash your makeup brushes more often!
EcoTools Makeup Brush and Sponge Shampoo
Seriously, we all need to do this more often. But if you need more encouragement, grabbing a brush and sponge shampoo that'll help the cleaning process easier will do wonders as a reminder. Especially if you already keep it by your sink.
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
Let's be real, you probably haven't cleaned that sponge in a while (no judgment here, we've all been there). So we recommend starting fresh with a new one and making a habit of keeping it clean as much as possible. The Beautyblender is our favorite that we always come back to, even after testing hundreds of others.
